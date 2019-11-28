If you’re a parent to young children, you’ll be familiar with the temper tantrums when it comes to Christmas shopping.

If you’re in the shops with your children, it’s very easy for them to run down the toy aisle, pick something up, and demand you buy it. This can easily result in temper tantrums.

It’s a difficult situation saying ‘no’, because you can end up having to deal with a monumental public temper tantrum. It also prevents you from getting Christmas shopping done like you intended and that’s not fun for anyone involved.

But one mum has shared a genius hack to prevent these temper tantrums from happening, and her post has gone viral on Facebook as a result.

It’s so easy anyone can do it, because all it involves is taking photos of your children with the toy they want. Yes, that’s it!

Kristina Watts explained how it works, writing, ‘Once again my camera roll is FULL of pictures of Emerson with every single thing she wants for Christmas. Why…because it’s the most amazing parenting hack ever and has stopped MANY meltdowns! If you aren’t using this hack…listen up friends.

She added, ‘Our trips to the store used to be a lot more painful this time of year. Toys are out in full force…and of course my kids WANT 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼 ALL. Obviously I would love to have sweet, well mannered, non-greedy, chill kids, that don’t ask for all the things…but I don’t. So drop your judgement Karen, and stop reading if you have kids like that 👆.

‘Now…if you have kids like mine…that want the shiny amazing things that fill Target, the grocery store, Office Depot, the gas station, and pretty much everywhere you go this time of year, this is for you.’

‘What is it?! Take a picture. It’s that simple. Pause for a second, comment on the thing they’re pointing out, and say, “Let’s take a picture with it and send it to Santa so he knows you want it!”’

‘Magically, Emmie smiles, says cheese, asks to see the picture, then PUTS THE TOY DOWN AND WALKS AWAY. It’s magical. No tears. No tantrums (by either of us). And she forgets about all of them within minutes.

‘Maybe you’ve been doing this for ages, and you selfishly didn’t share this tip with me…or maybe you’re like me and this is about to rock your world. For real, try it friends. You’re welcome.’

Kristina’s genius idea has received over 20,000 likes and 49,000 shares on Facebook, with many people telling her they’ll be trying it out this festive season.

And with Black Friday just around the corner, this is the perfect time to give it a go!

One mum added that this hack can even be used online, if your children are peeping over your shoulder when you’re trying to order. She said, ‘I do the same thing but online. I let them sit next to me why I browse through toys screen shot them and say. I’ll send a list to santa. 🤷’

Will you be trying this temper tantrums hack? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!