Back to school season is upon us, with children across the UK heading back to the classroom in September. To celebrate, Tesco is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to win a photoshoot with a royal photographer.

Tesco realised that back to school looks a lot different for families this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

A study revealed that over half (51 per cent) of parents are feeling anxious about the first day back.

But they also discovered that many parents are still planning to take a commemorative photograph of their child in uniform.

This inspired Tesco to create a competition for a truly unique back to school experience.

The supermarket is offering customers the chance to be treated like royalty with a photoshoot with renowned photographer, David Levenson.

David has shot school photographs of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Prince Harry!

To enter the competition, parents must purchase school uniform or child jeans from Tesco’s F&F range and email proof to TescoBackToSchool@Splendidcomms.com.

This competition runs between 29th July and 21st August, so any uniform purchased within these dates are valid and will be entered into the prize draw.

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be read here.

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer, said, “This year, we understand that there will be mixed emotions around returning to school after months of uncertainty, and that the occasion may look different around the country.

“With prices starting from just £2.50, we believe that our great-value, easy-care uniforms with a 100-day guarantee will help ensure all families feel ready to take on the new academic year.

She added, “We’re also delighted to offer three lucky families the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a regal photoshoot to mark the special occasion.”

