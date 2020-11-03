Tesco rations food and loo roll as panic buying resumes ahead of second lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With England preparing to go into a second lockdown from 12:01 on 5 November, it won’t come as a surprise to many that panic buying has resumed.

With non-essential shops only open for another day, many shoppers have rushed to get Christmas presents as well as grocery supplies.

But it seems supermarket giant Tesco has already acted to help conserve supplies. Tesco supermarket has put a rationing system in place for household essentials like toilet roll, eggs and flour.

Tesco introduced new panic buying restrictions after coronavirus cases started to surge in England several weeks ago. The grocer also encouraged customers to shop safely.

The popular retailer was reported as stating that these limitations have been imposed, “to ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need”.

But now their restrictions seem even more timely. It seems shelves are once more stripped by frantic customers ahead of the second lockdown.

What items have been limited by Tesco?

Flour

Dried Pasta

Toilet Roll

Baby Wipes

Anti-Bacterial Wipes

Selected online items including rice and tinned vegetables

Where has the panic buying started?

With the announcement of the new lockdown in England, huge queues have begun to form at supermarkets up and down the country. This comes despite repeated warnings against panic buying during the pandemic.

Asda in Cambridge was reportedly met by hordes of shoppers, leaving the aisles bare of products. Meanwhile this week, the Sun has suggested that long queues could be seen outside a Primark store in the Liverpool city centre.

In Kingston, South West London, shoppers were even seen buying gifts for Christmas and others were spotted at a busy toy store in Bolton.

It also reported that customers in cities such as Birmingham, London and Manchester had people stocking up on essential items including toilet paper.

Panic Buying during the first lockdown

When the National Lockdown was implemented in March, panic buying forced many supermarkets to introduce widespread rationing for the first time since World War II.

The pandemic saw panicking Brits mass-buying items such as hand sanitiser, loo roll and pasta. Restrictions were imposed to help ensure enough essential items for all.

The latest shopping sprees come despite supermarket bosses assuring the country there is plenty of stock and delivery slots available.

Video of the Week

Prior to the recent lockdown announcement, Tesco Chief Executive Jason Tarry has been reported as encouraging customers to remain sensible.

He said: “Our stock levels are good, so there’s no need to buy more of your regular groceries than normal.”

As the second lockdown looms over us, all we can do is heed advice and look out for one another.