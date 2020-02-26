Tesco becomes first UK supermarket to sell plasters in diverse skin tones

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has made a ground breaking move in the world of plasters.

The UK supermarket giant has become the first in the country to stock medical plasters in more than one skin tone.

Generic plasters found on the majority of UK shelves come in one standard peach colour.

Naturally, this is far from fitting of many people’s skin tone and those with darker skin have little to no option when it comes to fnding a subtle, camouflage plaster.

Tesco’s revamped plaster range costs just £1 a box and comes in three colours- light, medium and dark.

It is hoped that the grocery superstore’s launch will inspire other retailers to follow suit and offer a more diverse range of plasters to customers.

Nicola Robinson, Tesco’s health, beauty and wellness director, said, “As one of the largest retailers in the UK, we understand that we have a responsibility to ensure our products reflect the diversity of our customers and colleagues.

“We believe the launch of our new skin tone plaster range is an important step and a move that we hope will be replicated by other retailers and supermarkets across the country.”

Following the launch, high street cosmetic retailers Boots and Superdrug have confirmed imminent plans for multi skin toned plasters.

This comes after Tweeter Dominique Apollon’s post went viral when he shared his joy of finding a darker plaster to match his skin.

‘It’s taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a “band-aid” in my own skin tone.

‘You can barely even spot it in the first image.

‘This felt like belonging. Like feeling valued. Sadness for my younger self and millions of kids of color, esp black kids. Like a reminder of countless spaces where my skin is still not welcomed. Feared. Hated,’ he added.

The Tweet soon went viral, racking up, over 100,000 shares and 530,000 likes.