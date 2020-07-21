We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former The Apprentice star Michelle Dewberry has welcomed her first child.

Michelle, who announced her pregnancy back in March, confirmed that she had welcomed a lovely baby boy, but revealed that after experiencing “complications,” her little one was delivered premature as she had to give birth at only 31 weeks pregnant.

Alongside an adorable photo of her cradling her newborn, Michelle wrote on her Instagram page, ‘I am super proud and happy to share the news that I am now a Mummy!! 🥰🥰👶🏻👶🏻

‘My beautiful, tiny little man was brought into this world way too early (31 weeks) following further complications, but he is already showing that he takes after his mamma and is a strong, feisty little human‘.

Giving an insight into mother and son’s current situation, Michelle continued, ‘Having got through my complicated pregnancy, I have now entered the next chapter on our journey, that of NICU.

‘I wouldn’t wish NICU on anybody and certainly not in a pandemic. It is exhausting, draining and often very scary….Here’s hoping we graduate this chapter as quickly, as healthy and as safely as humanly possible 🙏🏻❤️‘.

She also shared a touching photo with her over 19,000 Instagram followers of her stroking her newborn son while he sleeps in an incubator.

The birth announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Michelle revealed to her followers that she had spent four weeks in the hospital as she waited for her baby to grow.

She also opened just days ago about her difficult pregnancy journey, writing, ‘Starting my weekend, as I start every other day…With a fetal heart monitoring scan (CTG).

‘I have a minimum of three of these a day now and can be on them for anything from half an hour, to a couple hours (or more!) depending on what/how baby is doing.

‘One of the main questions with PPROM is when to deliver the baby. When is baby better out, than in?

‘With a ‘normal’ pregnancy, the answer to that question is obviously ‘keep them in for as long as possible’, but with PPROM it becomes different. It’s a constant balancing act of weighing up the risk (of infection etc) versus the risk of prematurity and the complications that brings. Hence every day is a series of monitoring and observations, looking for signs of infection and/or other issues.

‘It is a situation which can change daily, sometimes even hourly and it can be a real rollercoaster, that’s for sure 🤯

‘I’m sharing this journey to show that not every pregnancy is ‘insta-perfect’, not everything goes well and if you’re having problems, you’re not on your own. Stay strong mammas, you got this 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻‘.