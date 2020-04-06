We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Radfords, Britain's biggest family, have just welcomed their 22nd baby who was born last Friday.

Taking to Instagram, The Radfords confirmed that the baby girl had arrived safely.

They wrote, ‘We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world on Friday night 😍 we’re all so in love with her 💖 look out for the vlog tomorrow morning 😍💖#newborn #babygirl #soinlove’.

The new arrival is the Radford’s eleventh daughter and, according to The Sun, labour took ten hours. Sue’s fastest ever delivery was daughter Bonnie, who arrived in just 12 minutes.

Sue told The Sun, “I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus.

“I was so worried that Noel wouldn’t be allowed to stay with me.”

She added, “We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital. But when I got there I felt safe straight away.

“It was the strangest birth yet but by the end of it I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had.”

The mum added that they haven’t yet settled on a name for their new daughter, but they’re unable to register a name yet due to coronavirus.

Amid the pandemic, the Radfords have also been homeschooling their children after sharing a hilarious snap to Instagram.

It read, ‘Day one of homeschooling there probably won’t be a day two 🤷‍♀️🤣#homeschooling #myownclass #literally’

We’re sure many parents can relate to that struggle!

Since announcing the birth, the Radfords have received an outpouring of well wishes from fans everywhere.

One wrote, ‘I’m so happy for you!! Congratulations!!!’

Another added, ‘Awww 💕💕💕 congratulations to you all xxx’

A third said, ‘Yay! Glad everything went OK. ❤️ I’ve been thinking of you. ❤️’

And a fourth added, ‘Congratulations, She’s been welcomed into such a beautiful family and I’m so happy for you all🥺💕’