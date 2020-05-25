The Wanted’s Tom Parker reveals he and wife Kelsey are expecting their second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A huge congratulations are in order for singer Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey, who have announced they are expecting their second child together.

Tom, who was a member of boy band The Wanted, and Kelsey will welcome baby number two this November – which means there will be a short age gap between the new arrival and their 11-month-old daughter Aurelia.

Kelsey told OK Magazine, ‘I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with.

‘I’d like to have three or four, but I don’t know how Tom feels about that.’

Tom added, ‘I don’t know if I’m prepared for it! Aurelia has been a whirlwind and all of a sudden we’ve got another baby on the way!’

Aurelia was born less than a year after the couple married at their beautiful Surrey ceremony.

When asked if they were shocked by the second pregnancy, Kelsey commented, ‘I wasn’t, but Tom definitely was.

‘I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant.’

Kelsey revealed that this time around she has been really sick and unable to eat until around 10.30am.

The couple also explained they will be finding out the sex of their new arrival – something they didn’t do with Aurelia.

Speaking about becoming a dad for the first time, Tom said, ‘I found the first two months really difficult. It’s such an adjustment to your previous life. You lose the freedom of being able to do whatever you want to do, because you’ve got another human to be responsible for.

‘I was overwhelmed. I thought they’d just be happy all the time. Once I got over the initial shock of my life being turned upside down, I was okay.

‘When she was out of the newborn stage, and was smiling and laughing, that made me relax into being a parent.’

The couple met in a nightclub back in 2009, just before Tom found fame with The Wanted.