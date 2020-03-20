We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Comedian Daisy May Cooper has confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

The writer and star of BBC comedy This Country took to social media yesterday to announce that she and her husband Will Weston are set to welcome another tot to their brood.

Daisy and Will are already proud parents to their little daughter, Pip, and confirmed their exciting news by sharing a snap of the growing baby’s ultrasound scan.

‘Thrilled to say me and @willwestonlandscape are expecting another babber ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ Daisy wrote beside the sweet Instagram upload.

Lots of Daisy’s fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and Will on the special update.

‘Congratulations Daisy. My husband and I have become completely hooked on ‘This country’. 💕,’ one wrote.

‘Congratulations to the Queen of comedy,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘That’s fantastic news for you & your family. Congratulations to you all. xxx 💕👶🏻.’

Daisy, who is known for her hilarious role of Kerry Mucklowe, and her husband tied the knot last year in a sweet ceremony where little Pip acted as a bridesmaid.

In a lovely image from the big day, Daisy can be seen looking radiant in a white wedding dress, standing beside her new hubby and their little girl.

‘I am now Mrs Weston! Had the most incredible time and am so lucky to have found my soul mate. Off on the honeymoon tommorrow so I shall be switching off me phone and chilling out and reading stephen King books by the pool. See ya laterz guys,’ Daisy penned.

While Daisy has shared the special news of her pregnancy, her brother and This Country co-writer and co-star Charlie Cooper took to social media to reveal that he is ‘most definitely’ suffering from the coronavirus.

After coming down with symptoms associated with Covid-19, the hilarious telly star penned, ‘Haven’t been properly tested but I most definitely have it. Felt awful yesterday but a bit better today thankfully. Seems to come and go in waves.

‘Over the weekend I felt a slight tickle in the back of my throat and started to feel achy which got worse throughout Sunday evening. Then that night woke up at about 2am/3am with cold sweats, full body ache and high temperature,’ he added.

‘Took some paracetamol and began to feel a bit better, so much that I was up around the house, then began to feel worse again on Monday evening with a tight chest and shortness of breath.’