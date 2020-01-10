Last year, Kathryn and Dan Edwards visited This Morning fertility clinic after struggling to conceive. This week, they introduced their newborn to This Morning viewers.

GPs had told the couple that their chances of falling pregnant were greatly reduced due to fertility problems. Kathryn had been diagnosed with polycystic ovaries, and Dan had a reduced sperm count. So they turned to This Morning for help.

The couple had tried for a baby for three years, before taking part in This Morning’s fertility clinic in Devon. Following advice from Dr Larisa Corda, they changed their lifestyle to fit with the programme’s four-month conception plan.

Dr Corda’s programme was drug-free, and included removing chemical cleaners from their home and following a largely plant-based diet. Kathryn and Dan have claimed it helped to change their lives.

Speaking to This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Kathryn revealed that she was a ‘different person’ since visiting the clinic.

The couple added that they’re now a ‘big believer’ in following an all-natural lifestyle, including cutting toxins. Kathryn admitted, “I thought personally it was a big faff to cut everything out, but it’s not, it’s so easy now.”

Kathryn also told This Morning viewers about her difficult pregnancy journey, as both she and son Freddie were diagnosed with sepsis whilst he was in the womb.

She said, “I was six centimeters dilated and I noticed my hands were blue. I had a wonderful male midwife who was amazing.

“He did some blood tests and saw immediately that me and Freddie were in danger with a sepsis infection. So [Freddie] was born by emergency C-section.”

Despite complications, Freddie and Kathryn are both happy and healthy with the new mother admitting she stays up at night just to “stare at him and make sure he’s breathing”.

In June, the couple appeared on This Morning to emotionally announce that they were finally expecting a baby. Both Kathryn and Dan seem to have benefited from the program, which included a retreat where they tested out Reiki and ‘shamanic healing’.