A mum has warned of the potential dangers of using a mobile phone charger after her daughter was hospitalised and left with a burn on her hand.

Posting on a Facebook group CPR Kids, the mum described how her little girl was ‘thrown across the room’ after the plug began to spark.

‘My daughter was admitted into the hospital Monday after receiving a pretty bad electrical shock from trying to plug my phone charger in,’ she explained.

‘Unfortunately, this happened right in front of me. I didn’t realise she knew how to attempt to plug in a charger until it was too late.’

The mum described how the charger then ‘popped, shot sparks’ and ‘what looked like flames and black smoke’ erupted, throwing her daughter several feet across the living room.

The terrifying experience left her daughter screaming in agony with a burn on her hand the size of a 5p piece.

The mum rushed her daughter to hospital where doctors treated the burn and decided to keep her in overnight as a precaution.

Thankfully, the toddler was OK, but the incident may have scarred her for life, both physically and mentally, and could have been so much worse.

Now, the mum is desperate to warn other parents about the dangers of mobile phones and their chargers.

‘Even though my house is baby-proofed with outlet covers, door stoppers, baby gates, stove knob covers, etc, my baby still got hurt from something I stupidly never even considered would be an issue,’ she says.

The post received hundred of likes within hours, with people recommending special boxes and tapes to cover phone chargers.

Parental experts have since recommended always keeping mobile phone chargers completely out of reach from children.

The NHS advises, that for all burns (including electrical ones), you should immediately cool the burn with lukewarm water – rather than ice cold – and seek further medical advice.

Covering the area with clingfilm will also keep the area clean, and reduce the pain caused by air affecting the wound.