Tom Fletcher has been on holiday with his wife Giovanna and their three children, but unfortunately they suffered a scare whilst on their trip.

Taking to Instagram, Tom Fletcher shared a photograph of his son Buddy with a big plaster on. The musician’s son had an accident on the trip, and it required him to have stitches.

Explaining the situation, Tom wrote, ‘Sunshine and stitches. It wouldn’t be a family holiday without a little drama. A tumble out of bed for our little Buddy required 4 very traumatic and painful stitches. He’s ok now though. Pancakes are good painkillers.’

Many people have taken to the comments to flood Buddy with supportive comments, including The One Show presenter Matt Baker.

Matt wrote a motivational comment, saying, ‘Scars are evidence of our adventures 👊 get well soon Buddy 🦕🦖’.

Tom’s fans were quick to share supportive messages too. One read, ‘Poor Buddy. Get well soon little man xx’

Another added, ‘Oh no poor Buddy! Lots and lots of pancakes 🥞.’

And a third said, ‘Oh no! Hope he’s okay and the pancakes kicked in!’

Giovanna took to Instagram to share another photo of Buddy’s injury, writing, ‘Buddy asked to borrow my phone… seems he wanted to document his injury and the four stitches he needed to patch up his knee. He fell out of bed last night and split it open.

‘Horrific but I guess it could’ve been far worse. Thankfully he’s had an amazing holiday running along the beach and can now head home and put his feet up… nothing quite like the heartache of hearing them scream with pain though. My heart!! Xxx’

Tom and Giovanna are parents to three sons Buzz, Buddy and Max, and are frequently sharing sweet family updates across their social media pages.

Tom Fletcher has been sharing many updates from the family holiday holiday, which seemed to have started just after Christmas on December 29th.

Sharing a selfie with his children, Tom wrote, ‘Dipping our toes in the pool (distracting the kids while @mrsgifletcher unpacks).’

Neither Tom or Giovanna have shared where the family are holidaying, but it looks like they’re having a brilliant time overseas, despite Buddy’s injury.

It’s definitely a sunnier location than England, that’s for sure!