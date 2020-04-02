We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll have announced she's pregnant with their third child together.

The former TOWIE star and her footballer fiance took to Instagram using their kids to reveal the happy news.

Billi and Andy both shared an adorable black and white snap of their two sons, Arlo, four, and Wolf, two, along with Andy’s children from a previous relationship, Emilie and Lucas.

Standing together, dressed in pyjamas, with big smiles on their faces, they all held a corner of one of Andy and Billi’s baby scan pictures.

Billi captioned the picture: “Here We Go Again! @andytcarroll #TeamCarroll #5Aside #LoveMyBabies.”

And in his post, Andy wrote: “Children Make Your Life Important #HappyHighFive @billimucklow.”

Billi, who starred in TOWIE from 2011 to 2013 and Andi got engaged in 2014.

The footballer proposed during a romantic trip to Rome, Italy in November of that year, but they’ve yet to get married.

Billi has previously revealed she and Andy were planning to get married in the summer of 2017, before she fell pregnant with Wolf.

Speaking to OK! magazine at the time, she said: “I wanted to spend a few months enjoying Arlo as a baby before we started getting busy with wedding stuff. I definitely want a massive wedding, though.”

Andy recently credited Billi for helping him “grow up” from the way he was when he first started his career in 2006.

The professional footballer – who has played for Liverpool and West Ham – told nufc.co.uk: “I’ve got no doubt that I was daft when I was here, and no doubt that I was daft for a couple of years after as well.

“But I met my missus, and we’ve got four kids living at home now, we’ve got animals, we’ve got responsibilities. There’s no more behaviour like it was, you know. I was stupid, I was young, and I was carried away with the lifestyle that I had.

“Now it’s completely different. I’m actually a dad, I’ve grown up, and got responsibilities, so… I’ve got a purpose.”