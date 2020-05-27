TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong welcomes first child with boyfriend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Edney.

The reality star, who announced her pregnancy back in November, took to her Instagram page to make the lovely announcement that she and childhood sweetheart Tom had welcomed a baby girl.

Revealing her little girl’s adorable name alongside a series of sweet photos of the new family in the hospital, Danielle wrote, ‘My World Is Complete 👶🏼💕

‘Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11 👶🏼💕 #mybabygirl #daughter #myworld’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the TV star and her other half, with the post raking up thousands of likes and comments.

‘Ohh congratulations ❤️❤️,’ wrote fellow The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers, ‘beautiful baby girl x’.

Other fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Lewis, Megan McKenna and Chloe Meadows wrote, ‘Ahh congratulations to you all! She’s beautiful. Well done mumma! Sending my love ♥️’, ‘Ohhhhh Dan congratulations to you both I’m so happy for you! 💞💓💞💓💞💓💞💓💞💓’ and ‘Oh congratulations to you both 💖 beautiful girl x’.

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison also commented, writing, ‘She is beautiful Danielle!! Huge congratulations to you both!! Name is stunning aswell 😍’, while, Love Island’s Cara de la Hoyde and Olivia Bowen commented, ‘Congratulations to you both she’s beautiful 💕’ and ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Queen of home cleaning hacks Mrs Hinch, also congratulated the star, adding, ‘Congratulations on your little princess 💗 how beautiful 💗xxx’.

Just weeks ago, new mum Danielle opened up about how she was becoming impatient to give birth to her little one, writing on Instagram, ‘Apparently a good walk can help bring on labour so today we went to our local park and had a good hour walk 🌳☺️

‘I’ve just had a hot chilli chicken curry for dinner 🍛 🌶 and I’ve been bouncing on my ball 🤰🏼any more suggestions 🤷🏼♀️?

‘I know babies come when they are ready but I’m so ready to meet her now I feel like I’ve been pregnant forever 😅 #40weeks #pregnant #comeonbabygirl’.

It’s lovely to see that the little one has finally arrived!

Big congratulations to Danielle and her other half Tom!