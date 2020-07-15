TOWIE’s Lauren Pope welcomes first child with boyfriend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lauren Pope has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news that she has given birth to her first child.

Lauren shared a lovely series of photos with her over one million followers, revealing that she and boyfriend Tony Keterman had welcomed a baby girl – and she even announced the adorable name the couple gave their little one.

The first snap Lauren shared was one of her hold a lovely printed picture of the sweet family of three – with Tony embracing his two girls as Lauren planted a kiss on her baby’s head.

Behind the printed photo, fans can see the newborn sleeping in her crib, as the second photo shows a lovely close-up of Lauren holding her daughter’s hand.

‘Our little lady has arrived! Raine Anais Keterman 11/7/20 💗,’ wrote Lauren, who announced her pregnancy back in March, alongside the announcement.

‘You really are so perfect little Raine, thank you for choosing me to be your Mummy. We love you so, so much 🥰’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star, with the post raking up thousands of likes and lovely congratulatory comments.

The Little Mix girls led the tributes as Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards wrote, ‘Congrats beauty 😍❤️’ and ‘This is just BEAUTIFUL! Congrats on your wonderful little family! ♥️,’ while Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall added, ‘Congrats beautiful ❤️’ and ‘Congratulations ♥️’.

Others wrote, ‘Aaaahh hello Raine 🥰💕 Super happy for you guys! Xx’, ‘Omg 😭😭😭 congratulations guys! So happy for you Lauren 💋’ and ‘Congratulations darling 💕 welcome to the world beautiful Raine Anais Keterman 💕💕’.

Excited dad Tony, who has children from a previous relationship, even left a lovely comment on the sweet post, writing, ‘The best, most precious addition to our family.

‘Thank you for giving me another princess and giving the girls a baby sister. We all love you and Raine so very much 💕💕💕💕’.

Big congratulations to Lauren and Tony on their lovely new arrival.