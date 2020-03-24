TOWIE star Maria Fowler reveals she’s pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Maria Fowler has revealed she’s expecting her second child.

The former cast member of The Only Way Is Essex took to social media yesterday to share the very exciting news with her followers.

The model and influencer already shares a little daughter called Evie with her husband Kelvin Batey.

Taking to her Instagram account, Maria shared an adorable photograph of her and her family.

In the lovely image, Evie can be seen grinning next to her parents and pet pooch, holding up a sign reading ‘BIG SISTER’.

‘In a world full of bad news… 👶🏻,’ Maria captioned the upload.

Lots of Maria’s followers and fans took to the comment section to congratulate her on the special news.

‘Yeyyyyy congratulations again guys, so happy we’re in this together ❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote expectant mummy and fellow TOWIE star Lauren Pope.

‘Massive congratulations 😍😘 lovely to hear good news 👏🏼👏🏼,’ added a happy fan.

While another chipped in, ‘Ahh this is amazing!! 💕💕💕💕.’

This comes weeks after Maria shared a beautiful tribute to her daughter in honour of International Women’s Day.

Posting a snap shot of her little girl smiling beside her on her wedding day, Maria wrote, ‘“Tell her every day she is smart and capable and lift her up…Don’t underestimate the power of day-to-day motivation and inspiration in a girl’s life.” — Michelle Obama #internationalwomensday.’

Maria and Kelvin tied the knot in a gorgeous white wedding last summer with Evie acting as a tiny bridesmaid.

Confirming with fans that she and her husband had taken the big step, Maria posted a photo of the happy couple from the ceremony, writing, ‘So this happened yesterday… we got married! The happiest day of our lives. What an absolutely incredible day surrounded by Incredible people. We had an intimate ceremony which was full of tears, laughs and sentiment.’