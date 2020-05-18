TOWIE stars Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow have announced they're expecting their first baby together.
The couple both shared a very cute picture to Instagram, holding up their ultrasound scan, as Shelby cradled her small baby bump.
They both captioned the picture with the same poem: “Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad.”
Shelby and Sam have been friends for a few years, and were on and off romantically for a while.
But they’ve been officially together since May 2019, only a few weeks after after a huge argument, in which he called her a “s**g”.
Sam and Shelby’s happy news comes just a month after Sam’s older sister Billi revealed she’s going to become a mum for the third time with her footballer fiancé Andy Carroll.
Last year, Shelby hinted babies were on the cards for her and Sam.
She told MailOnline: “For me personally we think about having babies, marriage.
“He’s got so many qualities that I love in a man and I know that he will make a great partner and dad because of how he is with me.”
Talking about why she’s with Sam, she added: “He has so much to offer his work ethic, he works hard, he makes me laugh, caring and supportive.
“To me he’s an amazing man so why would I not see myself marrying and having kids with him? I really, really love him so of course that is the future. We want to get married and have kids. I definitely see that. I love him so so much.”
Alluding to the fact he’s been with a lot of girls in the past, and there has been some trust issues in the past, Shelby also insisted she now trusts him.
She said: “Some people do have a flirty personality at the end of the day, he comes home to me. That’s his personality. I trust him.”