TOWIE stars Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow have announced they're expecting their first baby together.

The couple both shared a very cute picture to Instagram, holding up their ultrasound scan, as Shelby cradled her small baby bump.

They both captioned the picture with the same poem: “Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad.”

Shelby and Sam have been friends for a few years, and were on and off romantically for a while.

But they’ve been officially together since May 2019, only a few weeks after after a huge argument, in which he called her a “s**g”.

Sam and Shelby’s happy news comes just a month after Sam’s older sister Billi revealed she’s going to become a mum for the third time with her footballer fiancé Andy Carroll.

Last year, Shelby hinted babies were on the cards for her and Sam.

She told MailOnline: “For me personally we think about having babies, marriage.

“He’s got so many qualities that I love in a man and I know that he will make a great partner and dad because of how he is with me.”

Talking about why she’s with Sam, she added: “He has so much to offer his work ethic, he works hard, he makes me laugh, caring and supportive.

“To me he’s an amazing man so why would I not see myself marrying and having kids with him? I really, really love him so of course that is the future. We want to get married and have kids. I definitely see that. I love him so so much.”

Alluding to the fact he’s been with a lot of girls in the past, and there has been some trust issues in the past, Shelby also insisted she now trusts him.

She said: “Some people do have a flirty personality at the end of the day, he comes home to me. That’s his personality. I trust him.”