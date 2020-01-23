Sprinter Usain Bolt has confirmed that he and long-term girlfriend are expecting their first baby together.

Taking to Instagram, Usain Bolt shared a professional photo of Kasi cradling her bump with the caption, ‘I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.’

Kasi shared another stunning image from the photoshoot, writing, ‘Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon…’

In the photo, Kasi posed in a flowing red dress in front of the ocean. She shared more images from the shoot on her Instagram, and they all look brilliant!

The couple received tons of supportive comments from friends and fans, who were all delighted by the couple’s big news.

One comment read, ‘🗣BABY BOLT SOON COME!! Congrats you guyssssss!!!! 💙💕💙💕💙’

Another added, ‘🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Biggest news of 2020 – congrats Usain and Kasi!’

A third wrote, ‘Oh My Goddd. Huge congratulations to you & yours! Bubba is gonna be a legendddd. 😊☺️😚’

And a fourth said, ‘Congratulations 🎊 @kasi b @usainbolt what wonderful news to hear. @kasi.b you look absolutely beautiful ✨ 😍’

Usain and Kasi have had a fairly private relationship since they started dating, and he confirmed that they were a couple in a People interview.

He revealed that he would like to have three children in total at the time, telling the magazine, “We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.

He added, “I’ve always said I want three kids. The other day I hung out with my buddy who has three kids and it was crazy. I was like, ‘Hmmmm do I really want 3 kids?’ But yes, yes I do. I’m sure of it.”

The couple haven’t announced an official due date, only that the baby is ‘coming soon’. We can’t wait to learn more about Baby Bolt – huge congratulations to Usain and Kasi!