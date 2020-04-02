The Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis welcomes first child with wife Kiley

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actor Matthew Davis has welcomed his first child with wife Kiley.

The Vampire Diaries star took to his Twitter page to announce that his wife Kiley had given birth to the couple’s first child – and he even revealed newborn’s adorable name.

Announcing the lovely news to his 60,000 Twitter followers, Matt wrote, ‘Ripley Nightingale Davis

‘Born March 31st 9:51pm / 7lbs Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face ☺️

‘Thank you everyone for all your love and support ❤️ 🙏’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star, who played Alaric Saltzman in supernatural hit The Vampire Diaries as well as its spin-off The Originals, and currently plays the same character in second spin-off Legacies.

Wishing the actor and his wife of two years congratulations and well-wishes, fans commented, ‘Aww congratulations!!!!!! Babies are amazing!!’ ‘Woot woot.. Congratulations Matthew.. xxoo’ and ‘Wow! That is a cool name’.

Series creator Julie Plec added, ‘AWWWW. Also, thank effing god she wasn’t born on April Fool’s Day’, while co-star Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Elizabeth Forbes in the show, wrote, ‘Congrats, Matt!!’.

One fan commented, ‘Omg congrats!! I know you aren’t posting pics because of the craziness of twitter but I’m sure that you have a beautiful and adorable newborn 👶’.

Others added, ‘Congrats to you both! Your world will be forever changed. ❤ Ripley is blessed with such wonderful parents’ and ‘Congratulations Matthew I wish you a nice day stay healthy❤’.

Matthew and Kiley announced that they were expecting their first child back in September.

Taking to her Instagram page with a lovely photo of baby clothes, Kiley revealed that the pair were expecting a baby girl, writing, ‘Arriving April 2020 #babygirl’.

Just weeks ago the then-mum-to-be shared a series of lovely photos from the couple’s baby shower, writing, ‘Some photos from our baby shower last weekend. ✨

‘Thank you x a million to the small army that helped pull this all together and to our friends and family that helped us celebrate our little love.

‘See you soon sweet baby 💖👨👩👧’.

Big congratulations to the new parents on their lovely news!