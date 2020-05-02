We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Victoria Beckham has taken to social media to ring in her husband’s birthday.



The fashion designer shared an emotional minute-long video on Instagram to mark David’s 45th birthday.

The clip, which plays The Doobie Brothers’ song Long Train Runnin in the background, features a montage of family moments from over the years.

Some standout parts include Harper’s first steps, Cruz and Romeo playing the guitar as kids, Victoria and David dancing and a number of snaps from family holidays.

Victoria captioned the post, ‘Happy bday to the best daddy. Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much xxx.’

Naturally, the post – which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times – has caught the attention of adoring fans, with many wishing the sports star a happy birthday.

One replied: ‘Many happy returns to the most wonderful David!!’

Someone else added: ‘What a beautiful family.’

While another simply said: ‘Fam goals.’

In addition to the adorable video, Victoria also posted an incredible throwback picture of the couple walking their dogs in 1997.

She wrote, ‘Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with snoop and puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x’

But Victoria isn’t the only Beckham to post a sweet message on social media – Romeo has also taken to Instagram to share some never-before-seen pictures of him and his dad.

Alongside them, he jokes, ‘Happy birthday dad I love you so so so so much and hope you have the best day. Sorry for being officially taller than you now.’

To which David replied, ‘It’s all because the ManBun @romeobeckham love u.’

The Beckham family are currently staying at their home in the Cotswolds, where they have been self-isolating since March – apart from Brooklyn, who is currently living with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York.