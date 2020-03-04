We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son Theodore 18 months ago.

And now, the modeal has admitted she struggles with motherhood, just like everyone else, in a frank Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram to ensure her followers know about the realities of parenting, Vogue revealed Theo has been feeling poorly, which means she and Spencer have been “exhausted”.

Sharing an adorable picture of Theodore laughing with “the sweetest smile in the world,” Vogue wrote: “I have to say we’ve had a tough week or so with this puppy. A week where I think parenting is such HARD work!”

She continued: “I absolutely love being a mom but T hasn’t been sleeping the best, hasn’t been feeling the best and is a lot whingier than usual resulting in us being exhausted. I think I forget what it feels like not to be tired.

“I always get asked how I do it all because it must seem that way on insta but honestly some weeks are like this. I don’t think any of us ever do it all perfectly and that’s fine too… roll on 7pm so I can go to bed!”

Spencer has also previously spoken about the challenges of parenting, confessing he didn’t feel in a position to give parenting advice to his pals Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor – who are also expecting their first baby.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: “I think they’ll make good parents. I think initially, it might be a bit of a shock as it is for many parents. Their relationship has stood the test of time. They’re very clearly in love and that’s very important when starting a family.

“I’m no parenting guru. I suppose you just take everyday as it comes and do what you think is best.”