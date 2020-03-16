Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child.

The lovely couple, who welcomed their first child Theodore together back in 2018, have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, the pair revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, with model and DJ Vogue already five and a half months through her pregnancy.

“We’re delighted,” she said. “It’s so exciting but kind of scary to think we’re going to have another newborn.

“There’s no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn’t easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now.”

Vogue revealed that the couple had been trying for a baby since last summer, revealing, “our journey this time hasn’t been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer.

Explaining that she discovered that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can cause complications with conceiving, Vogue continued, “We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn’t as straightforward as it was with Theodore.”

“We were trying and there was no doubt in my mind in my ability to get Vogue pregnant again,” added Spencer, “but a bit of time had passed. I wouldn’t say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently.”

Speaking of her excitement at having a little girl, Vogue admitted that she has already bought “an obscene amount of clothes”, adding, “She’s going to be like my little doll.”

“There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular,” said Spencer of his daughter, “and to be creative – a little bit wild even.

“Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in”.

Big congratulations to the couple on their exciting news!