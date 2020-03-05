We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, have been absent from this recent trip and it’s because both George and Charlotte are still required to attend school at St Thomas’ in Battersea.

George who is in Year 2 and Charlotte in the Reception class, are thought to have been staying at home in Kensington Palace under the care of their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, alongside youngest Louis who turns two in April.

Maria is expected to take care of the school runs and also the evening routines. She has been working for the Cambridges since George was eight months old.

Meanwhile, Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have previously helped out with babysitting duties when daughter Kate and husband William took part in the King’s Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight last summer.

Most recently, Carole was pictured leaving Kensington Palace after taking care of the children in December following the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

Have William and Kate always left the kids at home?

But the youngsters haven’t always had to stay at home. Prince George was eight months old when he took part in his first royal engagement overseas. Wills and Kate took him with them to Australia. In 2016 Princess Charlotte joined them in Canada when they enjoyed a break as a family of four and in 2017 they also went to Germany and Poland to accompany their parents on the royal tour but youngest sibling Louis is still yet to make his overseas debut.

No doubt Kate and William will have their hands full juggling three children with their royal duties but when that time comes it’s expected that their nanny won’t be too far away.