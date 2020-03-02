We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new study has revealed the answer to a question every pooch owner has undoubtedly wondered.

Why are dogs’ noses always so cold?

Doggy experts have always generally thought that our four legged friends’ chilly snouts are down to their body’s temperature regulation system.

But now, researchers have sniffed out what they believe to be the real reason.

Apparently, it’s because the canine nose acts as a hyper-sensitive heat detector.

In a study published in Scientific Reports, a team of Swedish and Hungarian researchers found when the temperature is around 30 degrees celcius,, a dog’s nose will be around five degrees cooler.

Whereas if the temperature is 0 degrees celcius, a dog’s nose will be around 8 degrees.

The study also found that a pooch’s sensitive nose is able to detect heat sources, like the presence of a small animal, from up to five feet away.

The research team from Sweden’s Lund University and the Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary, looked into the nose powers of three dogs called Kevin, Delfi and Charlie

READ MORE:This GENIUS peanut butter hack can protect your dog against Alabama rot

The pups were trained to identify which of two identical objects had been heated to around 12 degrees warmer than room temperature.

The study found that, ‘All three dogs could detect stimuli of weak thermal radiation in double-blind experiments.

‘In addition, we employed functional magnetic resonance imaging on 13 awake dogs, comparing the responses to heat stimuli of about the same temperatures as in the behavioural experiment. The warm stimulus elicited increased neural response.

‘All stimuli of radiating heat used in our experiments were too weak to be felt by human hands, even at very short distances. We had to touch the surfaces to feel the warmth.’