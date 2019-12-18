If you’re looking for children's gifts this festive season, Wilko’s half price sale is here to help you save on a range of leading brands with their toy deals.

If you’re buying gifts for children this Christmas, you’re probably familiar with how expensive toys can be. This time of year is always difficult for our bank accounts, but Wilko is offering half price toy deals all the way until Christmas Eve.

With Frozen II hitting our screens recently, children everywhere are going wild for Elsa, Anna and Olaf. If your little ones can’t get enough of these characters, Wilko is offering two Frozen themed toys for a fraction of the price.

Thanks to Bildo, you can pick up a Frozen Mega Kitchen for just £35, reduced from £70. This play set includes everything your child needs to unleash their creativity and make tasty meals for the whole family. The set comes with 17 pieces, including pots, pans and a spatula.

SHOP NOW: Bildo Frozen Mega Kitchen, was £70, now £35, Wilko.

SHOP NOW Bildo Frozen Mega Kitchen Make tasty dinners for the whole family with the Disney Frozen mega play kitchen set. Share or make dinner with a friend or your favourite teddy, or make mum and dad some lunch

Bildo is also offering the perfect accompaniment to the Frozen kitchen, in the form of a Frozen Tea Serving Trolley. It’s reduced from £50 to £20 and has 20 pieces that are perfect for teatime.

SHOP NOW: Bildo Frozen Tea Serving Trolley, was £50, now £25, Wilko.

SHOP NOW Bildo Frozen Tea Serving Trolley Serve up afternoon tea for friends and family with the Disney Frozen tea serving trolley. This fantastic, high quality trolley is perfect for role-playing and pretend play.

Cuddly toys are a staple for any children’s toy collection, so why not add Cozy Dozy the bear to your basket? It’s reduced from £30 to £15. This sweet bear responds to being tickled or patted on the head, and is the perfect bedtime companion.

Cosy Dozy is an in-store deal only, so you’d have to find your nearest store to pick one up.

Continuing down the cuddly toy route is Scruff A Luvs Rescue Pet Plush, which is now just £10. These unique toys look like a scruffy matted ball at first, but once you bathe them, they turn into a sweet puppy, kitten or rabbit toy.

This Rescue Pet is an in-store deal only, so, like Cosy Dozy, it can only be bought in person.

If your child wants to expand their toy car collection, then Ryans World’s Monster Truck could make a great gift this Christmas. For just £10, your child can create carnage with this truck complete with launchable characters!

SHOP NOW Ryans World Gobsmax Monster Truck Scoop and launch with the Ryan's World Gobsmax Monster Truck. Scoop up your Gobsmax character and use the monster truck's mudguard to launch it.

SHOP NOW: Ryans World Gobsmax Monster Truck, was £20 now £10, Wilko.

Will you be picking up any of these toys before Christmas?

Head over to our Facebook page and let us know which ones you choose!