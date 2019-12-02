When you’re walking your dogs in icy weather, a vet has warned to be extra careful due to the problems that winter grit can cause.

As well as keeping your dog warm, it’s also important that you’re mindful of where they’re walking when the gritters have been out. Experts are now concerned that dogs can hurt themselves on the salt and sand that’s scattered to banish ice.

On Facebook ICR Veterniary Surgeons wrote, ‘Beware Dog owners. Salt and Sand is being placed on streets and walkways. This can cause irritation and discomfort to Dogs. In bad cases it can cause tissue dehydration and damage.

‘Remember to wash your Dog’s paws with some warm water when coming back from a walk.’

Going for a walk in freezing temperatures can be uncomfortable enough for both owner and dog, so the last thing you want is to have your dog’s paws irritated as a result of winter grit on pavements and roads.

But thankfully there’s an easy way to keep your dog warm and safe this winter, as long as you’re vigilant. Dogs’ Trust Glasgow said, “Make sure you wipe your dog’s legs and feet when you come indoors after a snowy walk.

“The grit from the roads can irritate their feet. Grit can also be dangerous if your dog licks its paws. Again, seek veterinary advice if you are concerned your dog may have licked or ingested any.”

According to GlasgowLive, Dogs’ Trust also said that you should keep your dog on a lead if it’s snowing heavily, to prevent them from getting lost.

You should also refrain from letting them walk on frozen ponds, as it might not be able to hold their weight and they could fall in.

In addition, snow can freeze between dogs paws making it difficult for them to walk, which is another winter concern alongside the damage winter grit can do. Rinsing and drying paws after walks is very important during this season.