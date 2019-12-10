Woman shares incredible video of ‘accidental’ garage birth in emotional social media post

Trending:

Lucy Buglass

Liz Lim from Australia has opened up about the ‘accidental’ birth of her son Sunny in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She appeared on a podcast to speak about her birth story, where instinct took over and she gave birth to her son in her garage, instead of in the hospital where she’d expected to.

A video was shared on Australian Birth Stories Instagram, which shows the emergency services staff talking to Liz’s husband, Dan. Alongside this, the Australian Birth Stories Instagram wrote,‘This is Liz @misslizlim who has just given birth to her second son very unexpectedly in her garage.’

Accidental Garage Birth ✨. . This is Liz @misslizlim who has just given birth to her second son very unexpectedly in her garage. You can hear the 000 staff talking to her husband as the ambulance is en route. . Liz’s husband was trying desperately to get Liz into the car but she instinctively dropped on all fours, pulled off her dress and went with her body’s natural ejection reflex. Dan caught Sunny’s head and received their son with his hands. After watching numerous birth videos as part of her birth prep, Liz told Dan to pass him up between her legs and he latched on. . To hear this incredible story tune into this weeks bonus Friday episode. . . #accidentalhomebirth

‘You can hear the 000 staff talking to her husband as the ambulance is en route. Liz’s husband was trying desperately to get Liz into the car but she instinctively dropped on all fours, pulled off her dress and went with her body’s natural ejection reflex.’

Liz ended up giving birth in her garage, despite Dan trying to get her into the car so she could get urgent medical attention. She gave in to the body’s natural ejection reflex, which is triggered by extremely high levels of adrenaline.

As a result, this surge triggers strong and rapid contractions which move the baby from the uterus and into the birth canal. This reflex played a huge role in Liz’s birth story.

The post continued, ‘Dan caught Sunny’s head and received their son with his hands. After watching numerous birth videos as part of her birth prep, Liz told Dan to pass him up between her legs and he latched on.’

Since the birth, Liz has shared an update to her own Instagram account. She shared an image of her now one month old son, Sunny, and spoke about her experience with breastfeeding to her followers.

Breastfeeding does not come easy for everyone. Eli (my first born) had a tongue tie that needed correcting, so feeding was super painful in the early days, we were both learning how to BF, I also got Mastitis and the whole experience was super tough for a new mum. But I was so determined to get through it because I knew how good my breastmilk was for my baby. 🤱🏻 Fast forward and we got through the tough part. Eli had his latch down pat, so my nipples were no longer grazed and hurting, I loved the cuddles and bonding time we’d have when we’d breastfeed and Eli found so much comfort in it. ❤️ it was our time together and I loved it! I was able to successfully BF Eli for 2 years and feel extremely proud considering there was a time I wanted to give up and wasn’t sure if we’d even get to week 6. 😊 Thanks to everything I learnt the first time round, the start of my breastfeeding journey with Sunny has been a dream. 🥰 And we’ve been BFing for 1 month now 😍 I forgot how hungry you get in the early days from breastfeeding & producing so much milk 🙈 I’m guilty of having some naughty snacks while I’ve been up in the early/late hours of the night. 🥪🍫🍩🥖🙊 But inbetween the naughty snacks & litres of coconut water Ive been drinking, I have @franjoskitchen yummy lactation cookies to make sure I have plenty of milk. 💛 Who else is guilty of having a midnight snack (or two🤫) when you’re up with Bub? 🍪😜 #FranjosKitchen #Collab

Many people have praised Liz on the Australian Birth Stories Instagram, with one user writing, ‘Can’t wait to listen to this!! Congratulations @misslizlim and Dan!! What a team 💕💕’.

Another added, ‘This is beyond amazing! Brings tears to my eyes. What a team! Welcome Sunny’.

And a third said, ‘Wow ✨ what a superstar!’

Huge congratulations to Liz and Dan on the birth of their son!