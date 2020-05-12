Father’s day is fast creeping up on us (if you’re wondering when is Father’s Day 2020 here’s everything you need to know) and, with everything that’s been going on, many may not have organised a gift just yet.
If, like us, you’ve left it up until the last minute – don’t panic. There are some brilliant options available online that you can order today in time for Father’s Day 2020, with prices from just £6.
If you live with your dad, why not bake him a Father’s Day cake to celebrate the big day. Or, if like many, you won’t be able to share the day together, one of these thoughtful Father’s Day gifts arriving in the post will be a lovely surprise for dads, granddads and father figures everywhere.
Make dad feel extra special on Fathering Sunday with a unique gift that’s just for him. You can personalise pretty much anything, from pizza to whiskey. It couldn’t be easier to order these brilliant Father’s Day gifts online.
Hotel Chocolat Dark Chocolate Batons, £6.50
Calling all chocoholics! This pack of 15 slim batons are cast in smooth dark chocolate. Yum!
Honeycomb Metal Wine Rack, £15
This handy geometric wine rack holds up to six bottles at a time and is the perfect gift for wine-loving dads!
Papa John’s personalised pizza, from £15.49
Imagine your dad's face when a personalised pizza box arrives at the door! To order yours, simply submit your dad's name on the Deliveroo app for him to receive a personalised pizza box from Papa John's (or Tom's or Steve's) on Father's Day weekend. Now you just need to decide which toppings...
Best dad mug, £10
Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple with a gift you know he’ll get plenty of use of! This gift-boxed mug has a sweet stripy pattern and a shout out to the ‘Best Dad!’
Whittards Coffees of the World gift box, £25
Enjoy coffee blends from all over the world with this thoughtful gift.
Aloha BBQ gift set, £35
For the dad who loves to barbeque, it doesn’t get better than this box of culinary treats from Aloha, which includes Aloha hot sauce, spirit and ginger ale as well as some brand new BBQ tools and recipe ideas. Just add sunshine!
The Book Of Senior Jokes, £7.99
Who doesn't love a dad joke? From author Shelley Klein, it's full of classics.
Warner’s Gin virtual gin tasting tour, £40
This one is an epic gift, as not only will dad receive a ticket to a virtual tour around the Falls Farm distillery, he’ll also receive a special gin hamper in advance. This special tour is happening Sunday 21st June - what a way to spend Father’s Day!
Staffordshire Brewery Cider Box, £13
Treat dad to a selection of scrumpy ciders - and let's just hope the sun shines!
Love Hemp CBD oil, £49.99
CBD oils are all the rage - and can help dads to relax and sleep better. Love Hemp’s CBD Oils are perfect. Available in 4 strengths ranging from 3%, 10%, 20% and 40% and flavours including natural, peppermint, orange and coconut.