Free celebrity classes for kids! Your complete homeschooling timetable

Online celebrity classes are available now from the likes of Jamie Oliver and David Walliams to Carole Voderman. They’re sharing their skills online in a whole new way, keeping kids engaged at home.

These are just some of the celebrity kids classes available online.

As the UK is adjusting to lockdown, it’s starting to feel like working from home and homeschooling is the new normal. But while many schools are putting resources online and some teachers are even live-streaming lessons from their living rooms, the changed environment won’t necessarily been inspiring for lots of children.

So why not keep their brains engaged with a whole timetable of classes from their (and your) favourite celebrities?

With enough activities to keep little ones busy all day, you’ll just need to set them up and then you can get on with your own work – knowing they’re in the capable hands of celebrated children’s writers, fitness enthusiasts and maths wizzes.

Here is your timetable of all the celebrity kids classes going on

9am: P.E with Joe Wicks

Get a rush of feel-good endorphins to start the day with these viral exercise classes from “The Body Coach”, Joe Wicks. Live every day from his YouTube channel, both parents and children have been absolutely loving the fitness enthusiast’s HIIT-inspired workouts for children.

10am: Music with Myleene Klass

Straight out of their gym kit and into the music room (or living room, as others like to call it) for a music lesson with world-class pianist and singer, Myleene Klass.

Every day at 10am on her YouTube channel, Myleene is leading a music lesson to teach children how to be noisy in the most useful way possible. Her first lesson taught kids across the UK about dynamics, learning Italian and “playing kitchen instruments like a boss”.

11am: English with David Walliams

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge and noted children’s author, David Walliams is hosting a reading session of his stories every day for little book worms.

Head over to “Elevenses” with the World of David Walliams for a new story every day at 11am.

1pm: Maths with Carole Vorderman

Countdown’s Carole Vorderman has long been involved in teaching kids maths with her site, The Maths Factor. Normally membership to the side costs a couple of pounds a month, but for the whole coronavirus outbreak you can join for free!

Suitable for kids aged 4-11, The Maths Factor even follows the national curriculum so you won’t have to worry about kids missing out on vital maths lessons while they’re off school.

You can access the site at any time for full maths-lessons led by Carole herself.

4pm: Geography with Ben Fogle

The adventurer himself, Ben Fogle is teaching kids about the physical world around us at 4pm, live from his children’s treehouse. The last Instagram live session was about the ocean and the great sailors who have travelled across it. This isn’t one of the celebrity kids classes to skip!

5.30pm: Home Economics with Jamie Oliver

The renowned television chef, Jamie Oliver is keeping kids cooking with fantastic home economics lessons every day, Monday to Friday – taught from his very own 5-star kitchen.

This is one for parents to get involved with, as you’ll have to supervise the cutting and chopping. But with other videos also on his channel to inspire adults to come up with new cooking ideas, it’s one you’ll be tuning into anyway!

Head over to Jamie’s YouTube channel for the first Kitchen Buddies class, on how to make pancakes.

There are LOADS of resources out there to keep kids busy during this chaotic time, so you can get on around the house and only have to check-in to make sure they’re still listening! But we reckon you’ll want to get involved too, with these great sessions from celebrities.