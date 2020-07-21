Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gooseberry picking

Tangy and sweet, gooseberries are at their tastiest in June and July when they’re perfectly ripe. Kids will love trying out this new, hairy berry, especially if they’ve just picked them from the field. They’re also excellent in our easy gooseberry fool or galette.

The gooseberry-picking season varies from farm to farm, so check on the website or call the number listed below, before visiting.

Find your local gooseberry picking farm by area:

Scotland and The North of England

West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums

What else can I do here? There is a cafe, butchers and deli at this farm, plus a fun bike trail for the kids

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9TR

Website: craigies.co.uk

Contact: 01313 191048

Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland

Which other fruits can I pick here?

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick your own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB

Website: brocksbushes.co.uk

Contact: 01434 633100

Green Bank Farm in Lancashire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments and has a family picnic area

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS

Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01524 733296

Claremount Farm in Wirral

Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH6 34JB

Website: claremontfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01513341906

The Midlands

Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP

Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk



Contact: 01332 694523

Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX

Website: whetstonepasturesfarm.com



Contact: 01162 774 627

Willows Farm in Lincolnshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants

What else can I do here? You can buy locally sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Chapel St Leonards (A52), Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB

Website: willowsfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01754 873266

Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, plums and rhubarb

What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals

How much? £8.00 for parties of over 4 people for the pick-your-own area

Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG

Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk

Contact: 01432 760271

Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums and rhubarb

What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ

Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01902 735724

The South

Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ

Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk

Contact: 01296 668175

McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants

What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB

Website: boxtedberries.com

Contact: 01206 272275

Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Adjoining A38 between Taunton and Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH

Website: thurloxton.com/

Contact: 01823 413 413

Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries

What else can I do here? The farm has a fun, giant maize maze for you and your kids to explore. It also has a tea room and a farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK SP3 5PX

Website: anstypyo.co.uk



Contact: 01747 829072

Grays Farm in Wokingham

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN

Website: graysfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01189 785386

Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Petersfield, GU31 5AX

Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk

Contact: 01730 821626

Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Addlestone, Surrey, KT15 2BU

Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk

Contact: 01932 853 886