Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

Gooseberry picking
Tangy and sweet, gooseberries are at their tastiest in June and July when they’re perfectly ripe. Kids will love trying out this new, hairy berry, especially if they’ve just picked them from the field. They’re also excellent in our easy gooseberry fool or galette.
The gooseberry-picking season varies from farm to farm, so check on the website or call the number listed below, before visiting.
Find your local gooseberry picking farm by area:
Scotland and The North of England
West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
What else can I do here? There is a cafe, butchers and deli at this farm, plus a fun bike trail for the kids
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9TR
Website: craigies.co.uk
Contact: 01313 191048
Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland
Which other fruits can I pick here?
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick your own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB
Website: brocksbushes.co.uk
Contact: 01434 633100
Green Bank Farm in Lancashire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments and has a family picnic area
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS
Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01524 733296
Claremount Farm in Wirral
Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH6 34JB
Website: claremontfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01513341906
The Midlands
Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP
Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01332 694523
Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX
Website: whetstonepasturesfarm.com
Contact: 01162 774 627
Willows Farm in Lincolnshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
What else can I do here? You can buy locally sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Chapel St Leonards (A52), Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB
Website: willowsfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01754 873266
Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, plums and rhubarb
What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals
How much? £8.00 for parties of over 4 people for the pick-your-own area
Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG
Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk
Contact: 01432 760271
Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums and rhubarb
What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ
Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01902 735724
The South
Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ
Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk
Contact: 01296 668175
McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB
Website: boxtedberries.com
Contact: 01206 272275
Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Adjoining A38 between Taunton and Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH
Website: thurloxton.com/
Contact: 01823 413 413
Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries
What else can I do here? The farm has a fun, giant maize maze for you and your kids to explore. It also has a tea room and a farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK SP3 5PX
Website: anstypyo.co.uk
Contact: 01747 829072
Grays Farm in Wokingham
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN
Website: graysfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01189 785386
Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Petersfield, GU31 5AX
Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk
Contact: 01730 821626
Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Addlestone, Surrey, KT15 2BU
Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk
Contact: 01932 853 886