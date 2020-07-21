Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

Trending:

Sibelle Mehmet
    • Gooseberry picking

    Tangy and sweet, gooseberries are at their tastiest in June and July when they’re perfectly ripe. Kids will love trying out this new, hairy berry, especially if they’ve just picked them from the field. They’re also excellent in our easy gooseberry fool or galette.

    The gooseberry-picking season varies from farm to farm, so check on the website or call the number listed below, before visiting.

    Find your local gooseberry picking farm by area:

    Scotland and The North of England

    West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a cafe, butchers and deli at this farm, plus a fun bike trail for the kids
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9TR
    Website: craigies.co.uk

    Contact: 01313 191048

    Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland

    Which other fruits can I pick here?
    Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick your own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB
    Website: brocksbushes.co.uk

    Contact: 01434 633100

     

    Green Bank Farm in Lancashire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments and has a family picnic area
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS
    Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01524 733296

    Claremount Farm in Wirral

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH6 34JB
    Website: claremontfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01513341906

    The Midlands

    Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP
    Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk


    Contact:     01332 694523

    Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX
    Website:     whetstonepasturesfarm.com


    Contact:     01162 774 627

    Willows Farm in Lincolnshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
    What else can I do here? You can buy locally sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Chapel St Leonards (A52), Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB
    Website:     willowsfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01754 873266

     

    Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, plums and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals
    How much? £8.00 for parties of over 4 people for the pick-your-own area
    Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG
    Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk

    Contact: 01432 760271

    Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums and rhubarb
    What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ
    Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01902 735724

    The South

    Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ
    Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk

    Contact: 01296 668175

    McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
    What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB
    Website: boxtedberries.com

    Contact: 01206 272275

    Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Adjoining A38 between Taunton and Bridgwater, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH
    Website: thurloxton.com/

    Contact: 01823 413 413

    Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries
    What else can I do here?     The farm has a fun, giant maize maze for you and your kids to explore. It also has a tea room and a farm shop
    How much?     Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where?     Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK SP3 5PX
    Website:     anstypyo.co.uk


    Contact:     01747 829072

    Grays Farm in Wokingham

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here?     There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN
    Website: graysfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01189 785386

    Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Petersfield, GU31 5AX
    Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk

    Contact: 01730 821626

    Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Addlestone, Surrey, KT15 2BU
    Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01932 853 886

