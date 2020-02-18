We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
As supportive, encouraging mums, our kids' artwork usually goes straight up on the fridge door - no matter how splodgy or illegible it may be.
However, every mother has their limits – and we have to admit that if the little ones came home with one of these funny kids’ drawings, we might have to come up with an excuse not to put it in pride of place!
These creative kids have clearly poured their heart and souls into their masterpieces with these funny kids’ drawings, but we’re not 100% sure they came out looking exactly how the artist pictured.
From awkward misspellings to cringe-inducing shapes and one very inappropriate Mother’s Day card, here are 25 of the most brilliantly inappropriate funny kids’ drawings on the web – we promise you’ll be crying tears of laughter by the end…
Funny kids’ drawings that will have you in stitches
1. This aspirational poster
Oh yes, of course, lots of people wanting a shovel. We get it now…
2. This mum’s ‘hairstyle’
Probably not the compliment her daughter thought it was…
3. These Christmas reindeers
The six year-old had drawn a group of reindeers in their stables. Yep, that’s exactly what we see to…
4. This pregnant belly
Umm that looks more like one of daddy’s parts…
5. This drawing of a pair of scissors
Minds out of the gutter people!
6. This beautiful picture of a beach
Yep – spelling can be a beach sometimes.
7. This whistle drawing
Wow that’s a big whistle.
8. This hilariously misspelled catchphrase
He comes in peace, you guys.
9. This celebration of a father’s skillset
A lovely sentiment, but that pink hat sure ain’t helping.
10. This kid’s teacher
Earrings?
11. This…lighthouse?
Maybe some stripes or something would have helped?
12. This shovel
Sarah Armstrong
Sarah Armstrong added a new photo.
Someone’s into their digging!
13. This accurate depiction of a gardener
It’s a lawnmower obviously!
14. This mummy drawing
We’re not sure we’d show that to the dinner guests.
15. This parent portrait
Sorry mum.
16. Mummy and Daddy on their wedding day
Nicole Loria
Nicole Loria added a new photo.
Mummy got a raw deal.
17. This Mother’s Day card
Jasmine Ramsay
Jasmine Ramsay added a new photo.
Is it supposed to be a thumbs up?
18. This dinosaur
Sandra James
Sandra James added a new photo.
He ran out of room for the rest.
19. This coca-cola can drawing
Can’t say we’ve ever sipped on that particular soft drink…
21. This cheery Christmas greeting from Rudolph
Mhairi Shewan
Mhairi Shewan added a new photo.
Rudolph’s definitely getting excited for the season!
22. This very inappropriate Santa
Elletia McCann
My son’s Christmas card design. School want to know if I would like to pay £16 for a pack of cards and gift tags. Nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ like Santa’s giant red cock, I suppose.
Hmm that positioning seems a bit off…
23. This accurate drawing of Santa’s hat
Amy Perry
Amy Perry added a new photo.
Ermmm – it’s very big…
24. This tribute to a favourite teacher
She’s a math teacher, she doesn’t do spelling!
25. This school bus
Pamela Alejandra Araya
Pamela Alejandra Araya added a new photo.
We’re not sure we’d let the kids all aboard that particular set of wheels.
