This year, those students getting their GCSE and A-level results will already know that things are a little different. So this is what you can expect on results day and everything else you need to know about taking the next step.

As soon as UCAS track opens on results day, millions of A-level students will be logging on and those a couple of years younger, looking at their GCSE results will be waiting to hear from colleges and sixth forms about what’s going to happen when schools go back in September.

Results day every year is an unnerving time but now with changes being made last minute to how students will receive their grades, it’s even harder to know what to expect.

To prepare for GCSE and A-level results day, we’ve put together this handy guide so you know what to expect and what your next steps could be.

If you’re an A-level student, read on…

What day is A-level results day 2020?

The big day is very nearly upon us, tomorrow August 13 is A-level results day in the UK.

What time does UCAS Track open on results day 2020?



On results day, UCAS Track will open at 8am. But as UCAS takes all the A-level grades across the country and updates the Track website, the system is always busy with anxious students waiting to know if they’ve got into their chosen university. So it’s important to be patient with the website and if you can’t get in, keep trying.

What will UCAS say on results day?

Unlike the legends about the UCAS tracking system suggest, your A-level results will not appear on UCAS Track on results day. These come from your school and college, so you will often have to pick these up in person or access an internal website for your centre.

What UCAS will say on results day is whether you have got into your university of choice. While the system unfortunately can’t update everyone’s applications at once, during the course of results day, your acceptance or rejection into your first choice university will appear in the purple box.

What happens if you don’t get the grades for your first choice university?

UCAS Track will also say whether you have been accepted into your second choice university. If you haven’t been accepted into your firm or insurance choice university, then you might have to go through clearing.

But always call the admissions office university of your choice to make sure first, as you might be able to change course or make other arrangements and still gain a place.

If not and you don’t want to go through clearing, you can re-take your A-levels in the autumn term under new procedures recently put in place by the government.

How to apply to university through clearing

If you didn’t get your place at university confirmed on UCAS Track, there will automatically be an option to ‘Add clearing choice’ on your Track screen. This will also give you your Clearing number, which you will need when you phone universities.

Phone the admissions office at your chosen Clearing university yourself, as soon as possible. On the phone call, they may ask some questions as they read through your UCAS applications you already submitted. They may ask some questions or even ask you to do a formal interview. Then if they ask you to apply, this means that they are offering you a place.

Head back over to UCAS Track and enter the university and course details under ‘Add Clearing choice’. This means you are making a formal offer to take the place.

If possible, prepare for clearing in advance by having a look at some other universities and courses that you might be interested in. This will make applying to universities through clearing on results day much easier and less stressful. To do this, take a look on the UCAS website.

Can you go through clearing before results day?

Yes! Although clearing – the process of matching university applicants with institutions that still have places – is famously used on results day for those who haven’t got confirmation from their first or second choice universities, it actually starts before results day.

Clearing starts in July and is used by many students who either applied to university after the UCAS deadline or missed out on securing any offers initially. However, there are limited places available in clearing before results day.

Can you go through clearing if you have an offer?

If you got an offer from your first or second choice university, you can still go through clearing. But you do have to get in contact with the university to inform them that you’re rejecting your place and going through the clearing process.

While this might sound unusual to some, many students enter clearing voluntarily if they think they’ve made the wrong choice of university or if they’ve got higher A-levels than anticipated and want to “trade up”, and go to a university with higher entry requirements.

Do universities get results before students?

In many cases, universities will get potential students’ A-level grades a couple of days before results day. This gives them time to go through the applications and confirm or reject places for the students who have offers.

UCAS then publish the universities’ decision online on the morning of results day, so this means that you also can’t access your decision before results day.

We also have a handy guide for parents on what to expect on results day, full of tips and advice to make the day as easy as possible for your children.

If you’re a GCSE student on results day, read on…

When do GCSE results come out on results day in 2020?

As planned and similar to other years, GCSE results for all institutions will be released on August 13 this year. Although it is up to the individual school or college what time and the way that these results are given, as in previous years pupils have often gone into their school to receive results.

It’s likely that results for GCSEs this year will be posted online via an internal website, but for clarity it’s best to contact the school or exam centre for clarification on timing and how to access results.

Is 4 a pass in GCSE for 2020?

In recent years, the marking system for GCSEs has changed and now instead of a ‘C’ being a pass, a 4 is indeed the pass mark for any GCSE that was taken this year.

If you get a 4 in a GCSE this is considered a ‘standard pass’ and students won’t need to resit the qualification in order to carry onto their A-levels, if they choose to do so. However, this depends on the individual requirements of the college or sixth form.

Is 8 an A* in GCSE?





On the new grading system, a grade 8 is the equivalent of between an A* and an A. While a 9 is a solid A* and a grade 7 is the equivalent of a regular grade A. It follows in a similar form for the rest of the grades, with a 6 being just over a B and grade 5 is between a B and C.

Grade 4 is the minimum grade you need to pass the GCSE.

What happens if you don’t get the GCSEs you want?

It’s difficult knowing that if you’ve worked really hard, it might not have paid off this time around, but you can always retake a GCSE if you don’t get the grades that you want.

This year, because GCSEs and A-levels are being judged on mock exam grades and teacher predicted grades, there will also be a period of exams in the autumn for all those who missed out.

If you choose to enter into the autumn exam season, then you can get a higher grade than before. But if you don’t, then your highest grade – whether that’s from your predicted grades, mock exams or autumn exams – will be taken as your final grade.

Just like for parents looking for advice on A-level results day, we have a great guide for parents whose children are getting their GCSE results and want some advice on how to help them with the next step.

GCSE and A-level results day can be a worrying time for everyone! So if you’ve got results coming your way over the next few days, be sure to stay relaxed and remember there are always other options. All is not lost!