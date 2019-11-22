GoodtoKnow Offers

We can't deny it, Christmas is literally just around the corner. We've hand picked some of our favourite last-minute offers for GoodtoKnow readers.

Black Friday might be over, but you may not have to wait until Boxing Day to pick up some superb bargains!

Many retailers are already offering pre-Christmas discounts on toys, clothing, hampers and more. So whether you have left your shopping until the last minute, or just want to get ahead of the new year sales, these might be the deals for you!

Last Minute Deal of the Week

Until 24 December, Marks & Spencer have 30% off Kids Christmas PJs, festive clothing, toys and books.

Last Minute Gift Deals

Last minute gifting panic for those hard to buy for loved ones? Never fear – John Lewis has got your back with 20% off Christmas Gift Food and Hampers.

John Lewis Christmas Offers 20% off Christmas Gift Food & Hampers Last minute gifting panic for those hard to buy for loved ones? Never fear - John Lewis has got your back with 20% off Christmas Gift Food and

Can’t get to the shops? Amazon has some super deals on board games, L.O.L Surprise and more toys.

Gifts that keep on giving

The Zoological Society of London has 15% off gift memberships until the 24th December, giving unlimited access to ZSL London Zoo and Whipsnade

15% off Gift Memberships ZSL London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo



Happy last-minute Christmas shopping! If you spot any more fantastic deals, head over to our Facebook page and let us know.