The coronavirus pandemic has meant that families have been separated for a long two months this year.

Following the lockdown on the 23rd March, the rules meant that public were not permitted to see members of their family outside of their household – which mean that many grandparents were no longer able to see their grandchildren.

Ten weeks down the line and some restrictions have been eased, but when will grandparents be able to see their grandkids again and, for many working parents – help them out with childcare?

When can grandparents help with childcare?

For many working parents, attempting to home school and do their job, lockdown has been a complicated and difficult juggling act. And for parents who – pre Covid-19 – relied on their parents to help with childcare, it’s been a difficult balance.

And of course, there are the grandparents who are likely desparate to be reunited with much-loved grandchildren, after weeks and weeks of separation and conversations over video calls.

So when will they be able to see one another again?

At the moment, current government advice still states that you cannot mix with another household within the home.

It means that, unfortunately for now, grandparents can’t come over and help with childcare inside the home.

However, following Boris Johnson’s latest announcement, grandparents could in theory come over and be with their grandchildren in the garden, or, in their own garden – providing they remain at a social distance from one another.

When will grandparents be able to visit people at home, or be visited at home?

At the moment, no date has been set for allowing loved ones to visit each other at home, for any length of time.

However, the Prime Minister has acknowledged that there is an urgent need to allow one household to mix with another – which would mean grandparents could see grandchildren again and help with childcare.

He said in the House of Commons, “Nothing can substitute for human contact so the Government has asked Sage when and how we can safely allow people to expand their household group to include one other household on a strictly reciprocal basis.”

But, no further guidance on this measure has been announced, leaving the British public still in the dark over when households will be able to properly mix once more.

It is also important to note though that people over the age of 70 and those with underlying health conditions should still take extra precautions to protect their health.

People who are clinically vulnerable (people over the age of 70, regardless of medical conditions), are now allowed to follow the same rules as everyone else – such as leaving their house for work if they cannot work from home, and take as much outside exercise as they want. But they should still be extra vigilant in maintaining social distancing and hygiene measures.

However, Age UK explain that those who are extremely clinically vulnerable (people with severe health issues such as some cancers and respiratory issues) to coronavirus, were previously told not to leave the house at all and to shield completely at home. However, as of 1st June, they have been told that they can now spend some time outside. If you, or a grandparent (or parent) are in the extremely vulnerable category, you should have received a letter or advice from your GP on this.

The charity explains that if you were previously shielding, “You can go to open spaces outside with members of your household or, if you live alone, with one person from a different household. If you are meeting up with someone outside of your household, you can reduce the risk by meeting up with the same person each time.”

You are also urged to follow all social distancing and hygenie measures too strictly, including washing your hands often and for 20 seconds, not sharing any communal items, wearing a mask, and keeping a safe social distance of 2 metres.

The government will review advice to the vulnerable on 30th June.