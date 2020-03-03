We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

January are more likely to become rich and famous, according to a study from the Columbia University Department of Medicine.

While the highest percentage of dentists are born in December, and an unusual amount of musicians are born in February. So what’s about your little one’s birth month meaning?

Yep, more than just a date on a calendar, the month in which your little one is born could dictate everything from their future career path to their dominant personality traits and even health prospects.

Researchers from the Columbia University Department of Medicine examined records for 1.75 million patients, born between 1900 and 2000. And the result were amazing! Amongst many things, they even found some birth months were more at risk for disease than others.

Babies who were born in June, August, January or December had neither a higher or lower risk. However, the birth month of October had other meanings – babies born later in the year were associated with increased risk of disease.

The months of the year are also connected to particular astrological signs, each associated with their own unique personality traits. If your bundle of joy was born between March 21-April 19, that means they’re under the sign of Aries. So don’t be surprised if you detect a independent, fiery nature. While babies born between May 21 and June 21 are Gemini. Their quick thinking and wit is sure to have you in stitches. We’ve matched birth month meanings with astrological signs for a guide to everything you need to know about your little one, according to when they were born.

We’ve dug deep to explore what each birth month may mean for your child or future child, taking the term “family planning” to a whole new level – and we bet you’ll find this method is more accurate than you might think!

Happy reading!