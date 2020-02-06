We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

February is in full swing which means one thing - half term is just around the corner.

But for many parents, finding seven days worth of activities to keep youngsters entertained can be costly.

Thankfully, family membership club Kids Pass has pulled through on the discounted goods.

It’s offering a £1 pass for a 30-day trail – which guarantees up to 40 per cent off adult and child cinema tickets, kids-eat-free deals, up to 57 per cent off family days out and up to 50 per cent off family holidays.

The month-long trial period works just like other subscription services – if you sign up you have a month until it starts charging a higher amount.

You can cancel anytime within the month to prevent further payments. So if you sign up on February 5th, simply cancel by March 5th to avoid future costs.

The offer is just one of many ways you can save this half term – we’ve rounded up some other deals running at some of the country’s top attractions.

BUY IT NOW: Kids Pass, £1 for 30-day trial

Some of the discounted activities in the Kids Pass offer include 2 for 1 entry at Topsy Turvey in North London, kids go free at Battersea Park Zoo, kids go free at the New Forest Wildlife Park and free entry to selected museums and exhibitions nationwide.

In terms of food, Hard Rock Cafe, Barburrito, Roadchef and Garfunkel’s are a few participating restaurants.

Those looking for a trip away from home this half term will also find discounts on holiday haunts such as Haven, Forest Holidays and Parkdean Resorts.

Families interested in these deals can download the Kids Pass app, where they can browse all the offers running.

The easy search function allows users to filter by local and type of activity – so you’ll find something to suit the interests of your little ones.

And, if the five-star reviews are anything to go by, you (and the kids) won’t be disappointed.

One happy customer commented on her great experience on Trustpilot, ‘Only used the kids pass app once, I purchased cinema tickets. So much cheaper than the usual trip to the cinema. Very straight forward and easy to use.’

While another added, ‘Amazing savings! The app works really well on the go, and has saved me and my family lots of money already! My friend recommended it to me and I 100% recommend everyone to use it and start saving.’