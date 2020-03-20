How to increase fertility: 45 ways to boost fertility

Yes, this means giving up smoking even before you’re pregnant…

You should also avoid xenoestrogens which are synthetic hormones found in pesticides and plastics and can affect hormone balance.

16. Boost your B12 intake

This is needed to cellular reproduction and is a good one for your partner as it can increase sperm count.

Good sources of B12 includes clams, sardines, lamb, egg yolk and cheddar cheese.

17. Exercise more

Stress can affect fertility and trying to conceive can be very stressful. Try to reduce it by exercising, or give meditation or yoga a go.

Exercise helps boost endorphins to make you feel happy, reduces excess weight, increases heart function and lowers cholesterol.

A new study recently found that four hours vigorous exercise a week could boost your chances of getting pregnant.

18. Use an ovulation predictor or fertility monitor

These test kits will record surges in your hormone levels which will be able to tell you when is best to try for a baby.

You can opt for a well-know brand like Clear Blue, or visit a pharmacy like Boots, who have a similar range.

19. Go organic

It’s definitely worth spending a little extra cash to give your body the best food possible.

If you can, you should eat eight portions of organic fruit and veg daily – these contain low levels of pesticides and have higher nutritional content than non-organic.

20. Switch from white to brown

Switch all white refined foods to brown wholefoods.

It’s estimated than 80% of zinc, a fertility-boosting mineral, is removed from wheat to make white bread last longer. And this is as important for him as it is for you!

21. Drink up!

You should drink at least 8 glasses of filtered water or herbal/fruit tea per day. This will help flush out excess toxins.

The benefits of drinking water are useful for everyone, but especially those who are trying to conceive.

22. Eat honey

Honey has been regarded as a natural fertility booster for generations.

The word ‘honeymoon’ is said to have come from the age-old tradition of newlyweds eating a spoonful of honey each night in order to speed up the baby-making process.

23. Eat good fats

Fats are fine as long as you eat the good ones. These include oily fish (mackerel, salmon etc) as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

See a selection of easy and delicious salmon recipes here.

24. Get some sun

According to new research, increasing your chances of conceiving could be as simple as going on a sunny holiday.

Experts say that getting more vitamin D from the sun, can boost your female sex hormone levels and help regulate your menstrual cycle making conception more likely. In men, it can improve his sperm count, since vitamin D helps with nucleus development, and it’ll raise his libido and testosterone levels too.

25. Buy B6

This nutrient is good to balance hormones. It can be easily found in sunflower seeds, tinned salmon, bananas and lentils.

The daily requirement is 50mg.

26. Cheat Vitamin D

If you’re not about to go on a sunny holiday, you can boost your vitamin D levels by taking a vitamin supplement, or eating vitamin D foods.

Vitamin D has not only been shown to boost your chance of natural conception but also to improve the sucess of IVF.

27. One for the men…

The nutrient selenium is good for males as it’s an antioxidant that has been shown to increase male fertility, it’s good for females, too – it

can prevent chromosome breakage which can cause miscarriage.

You can find selenium in Brazil nuts, lobster and tinned tuna. The daily requirement is 100mcg each.

28. Think ahead

In order to boost your fertility, you should start to make changes at least four months before you start trying to conceive, as this is how long it takes the body to register change, or 18 months between children, in order for a woman’s nutrient stores to be replenished.

Our guide to the best time of year to have a baby could also be helpful…

29. Fill up on fibre

It’s essential for fertility as it keeps the bowels regular.

Eat plenty of wholegrains, fruit and vegetables to keep your digestive system functioning properly.

30. Ban caffeine

It’ll be tough, but you should cut it out in all its forms, these include coffee, strong tea and chocolate.

Caffeine has been linked to low fertility, so it’s goodbye to the morning cuppa, we’re afraid!

31. Stack of pillows

Although there is little concrete proof that fertility pillows actually help sperm get to the right places, many women invest in them all the same….

A fertility pillow is a glorified pillow that helps prop your body in a way that encourages the sperm to swim straight to your egg. You pop it underneath your pelvis and should lie still for about half an hour to let gravity do it’s work and help the sperm to find their mark.

32. The right ‘sex days’

It not only matters how often you have sex but making sure you have it during the right days in your cycle.

Research shows that even if you have sex six days prior to ovulation you stand a good chance of conceiving. If you want to have sex only on the day you ovulate, you may miss your chance of pregnancy altogether. Our ovulation guide will tell you everything you need to know.

33. Start a menstrual diary

Note the date when your period starts, the number of days it lasts, and anything else your doctor might want to know about.

This information can be helpful to pinpoint the best dates for conception as well as being helpful if you experience any problems conceiving.

34. Take a break

Lots of women get pregnant during a getaway so pack up your bags, grab your man and head off somewhere nice.

We’re not sure whether it’s because you’re less stressed or just getting more sex, but holidays really do seem to boost fertility.

This method is quite often used to help couples undergoing IVF but it could also help when trying to conceive naturally.

Acupuncture might have the best effects on your man as it’s been thought to increase the male sperm count but it’s also a good stress reliever, which will help your fertility levels too.

35. Check for thyroid problems

If you’ve been trying to get pregnant with no positive results it may be worth checking to see if you have a thyroid problem.

These can wreak havoc on fertility and since they can appear without symptoms, they are hard to diagnose. Ask your doctor for a thyroid profile if you are worried about it.

36. Try hypnotherapy

This is a very beneficial way to increase fertility as it helps you to breathe properly and de-stress.

It teaches you to let go of any emotional blocks or worries you may have that can create infertility issues.

You can take some of the methods and learnings away with you and use them at home if you need to de-stress.

37. Use a lubricant

Even if you haven’t needed it before, you may now. Having lots of sex can make you very dry, but it’s not advisable to use chemical-based lubricants as they can hurt sperm.

Try egg whites instead – they are sperm friendly and fragrance free.

38. Don’t give up

If you’ve been trying for a baby for a while with no success don’t worry – 1 in 7 couples don’t conceive within a year of trying.

This number increases dramatically during the next year with more than half of these successfully conceiving without any medical treatment so don’t loose hope!

Remember, the more stress and pressure you put on it, the less likely it is to happen so keep positive and optimistic as it can be lot harder than you would have initially thought.

39. Have fun in bed

There’s no evidence that some sex positions are better than others for conceiving, but having more sex helps!

To keep you both interested and excited to have as much sex as possible, especially when you’re ovulating, it’s a good idea to switch things up, trying new positions and even places!

If you’re trying for a baby, don’t let sex become a chore – bring back the fun by trying one of our sex positions for conception which help you get deep penetration to encourage your mans sperm to reach your egg.

40. Watch your medicines

If you’re taking any medication (prescription or not), have a chat with your doctor about how these could affect your fertility.

It is said that steroids, depression medications, hormone-based hair and skin treatments and cancer treatment, amongst others, can all have an impact.

41. Get a good nights sleep

To improve your chances of getting pregnant it’s important to keep yourself as healthy and your body as happy as possible – and lots of sleep is a big part of this!

If you become severely fatigued lack of sleep can even disrupt your periods, which you need to be working properly to get pregnant – so make sure you’re getting enough shut-eye.

Recent research suggests that the secret to a good night’s sleep is to turn off all your electronics an hour before you go to bed – so switch off the TV and your mobile phone and step away from the computer!

42. Have lots of sex

This one seems a little obvious – but bear with us!

Clearly, having sex is what you might call essential to getting pregnant, but some couples can worry that having too much sex might weaken the mans sperm.

However, we can confirm that contrary to popular belief, having sex often does not weaken sperm. In fact, research has shown that the more a couple have sex, the more fertility is improved.

So considering every time you get busy it’s another chance at having a child, we suggest you go for it!

43. Be romantic

Sometimes you can get too bogged down with ovulation and temperature charts to make trying to conceive a fun thing. Every now and again take a break and inject some joy and romance back into your relationship.

Go for a walk, have a nice meal or a seductive massage. Making a family takes time, energy, a sense of humour and love.

44. Keep talking

When couples are trying to conceive, sex can sometimes become a bit mechanical, especially with so much focus on doing it at the right time.

If you find yourself just going through the motions and forcing yourselves to schedule it in you may loose the fun in having that intimate time together – which ultimately may mean you want to have sex less.

Make sure you keep it fun and flirty with lots of talking. Focus on re-living your honeymoon period, not making a baby to avoid the subject becoming related to stress instead of pleasure