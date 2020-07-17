We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The developing coronavirus epidemic means the new government guidelines for lockdown have changed and it is now mandatory to wear a face mask in public.

But the ‘new normal’ comes with its own trials and tribulations, especially for glasses wearers. There have been numerous complaints of people who wear glasses finding their glasses steam up when they’re wearing a mask.

Even Micheal Gove himself was pictured on Good Morning Britain with foggy glasses he could barely see out of. So how can we stop glasses steaming up while wearing a face mask?

Why do glasses steam up when wearing a face mask?

If you wear glasses, you might be finding that they fog up when you wear a face mask.

This is because warm breath escapes from the top of your mask as you breathe out, directly onto the cool lens of your glasses.

How to stop glasses from fogging up when wearing a face mask

It’s easy to stop it though, as Babylon Health‘s general practitioner, Dr. Claudia Pastides explains.

“To avoid your glasses fogging up every time you breathe out, make sure the upper part of your mask comes up as high as possible, under your eyes, and rest your glasses on top.

“Research carried out to find a solution for spectacle-wearing surgeons found that dipping your glasses in soapy water and leaving them to dry with a soapy film on the lenses reduces the fogginess.”

Dr Hilary shared this tip on Good Morning Britain recently, much to host Lorraine’s approval.

So now you know how to stop glasses from fogging up when wearing a face mask. Well, if Dr Hilary approves!

You can also opt for a better fitting mask, like a re-useable one with a firm insert that goes over the nose, which hugs the mask firmly to your face and stops the hot air escaping.