I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher reveals she suffered miscarriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she suffered a miscarriage when she was six weeks pregnant in 2012.

The I’m A Celebrity winner – who is mum to Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two, with her husband Tom Fletcher – opened up on the devastating event that happened before her first son was born.

While Giovanna was locked away in Gwrych Castle with the likes of Vernon Kay and Jordan North, Meghan Markle revealed she experienced a miscarriage in an article she wrote for the New York Times.