I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher reveals she suffered miscarriage

Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she suffered a miscarriage when she was six weeks pregnant in 2012.
The I’m A Celebrity winner – who is mum to Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two, with her husband Tom Fletcher – opened up on the devastating event that happened before her first son was born.
While Giovanna was locked away in Gwrych Castle with the likes of Vernon Kay and Jordan North, Meghan Markle revealed she experienced a miscarriage in an article she wrote for the New York Times.
And Giovanna has spoken about the article, having now heard about it.
Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It’s amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it, I’d love to interview her on the podcast.
“I think it’s so important that people are open about miscarriages, every time someone brings this topic of conversation up it helps so many people, because it’s such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can’t find the words to help people understand what you’re going through is so important.
“I think it’s so admirable and amazing for her to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through.”
Giovanna went on to confess that it had happened to her too, and she wasn’t able to be open about it for a long time.
She said: “I had a miscarriage before Buzz and it took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone.
“Miscarriage is still common and it’s amazing that people don’t feel like they can tell people that they are pregnant until 12 weeks because they don’t know what might happen.”
On Friday, Giovanna became the first-ever Queen of the Castle when she won I’m A Celebrity, as the show was forced to move from Australia to Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.