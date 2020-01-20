We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Through her royal duties, extensive charity work and wonderful relationships with her sons, Princess Diana shared her kind and gentle nature with the world.

With a legacy that lives on, Diana was a strong role model and inspiration to many and is remembered for her wise words. In memory of the ‘People’s Princess’, here are the most influential Princess Diana quotes.

1. On priorities

“Family is the most important thing in the world.”

2. On being selfless

“Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

3. On showing affection

“Hugs can do a great amount of good – especially for children.”

4. On love

“I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that.”

5. On following your heart

“I don’t go by the rule book. I lead from the heart, not the head.”

6. On letting go

“When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.”

7. On honesty

“I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

8. On changing the world

“Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”

9. On being yourself

“I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but it’s the way I am.”

10. On female empowerment

“People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”

11. On holding on to the important people in your life

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.”

