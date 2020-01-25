We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has announced the birth of his daughter, Blossom Fincham.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Love Island star revealed that Blossom was born yesterday (24 January), happy and healthy weighing 8lb 2oz.

Jack Fincham revealed in the social media post that he and Blossom’s mother aren’t together. The pair are said to be ‘just good friends’ and her identity remains unknown. The TV star has been split from ex Dani Dyer for just 10 months.

Fans were shocked by the surprise announcement, as Jack has kept his happy news private prior to Blossom’s birth, ‘to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever’.

The full caption read, ‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.