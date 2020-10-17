We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools’ brood are looking lovely in the latest Instagram from the TV chef. Jamie and wife Jools share five children together; Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear and little River.

In the sweet picture, the children can be seen on the sofa with mum Jools, and River is sporting a sweet bumblebee outfit, smiling brightly at the camera.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing, ‘Awesome brother 🙌🏼 ❤️ proper crew that lad 👌🏼.’

‘Love it, a little boy I used to look after always wanted to dress up as a ladybird fairy, but usually with a fireman hat on 😂 💞’ wrote another.

‘Probably the best photo you’ve ever posted. So lovely,’ wrote another.

Jamie Oliver has been posting frequently on Instagram this week, delighting fans with another picture earlier this week. Another sweet family shot, the photo collage showed the popular ‘How it started/How it’s going’ sequence with a throwback picture of himself and Jools, teamed with a family photograph from the present day. The TV chef was taking part in the viral on Instagram ‘then and now’ challenge.

Jamie simply captioned the picture, ‘#HowItStarted.’

Fans loved this picture too, with one writing, ‘OMG. This is brilliant! You two are such inspo 😍 👍🏼 ‘

Another commented, ‘This is super cool, mate! Such a gorgeous family. You’re a lucky man ❤️ ‘

Early this year, Jools revealed the sad news that she’s suffered three miscarriages in recent years.

Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, Jools explained that, although she’d really like to have a sixth child, “I’ve just had three miscarriages since then and I’m thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I’m thinking, ‘No’. I do want to, but I’ve got to mentally check that it’s a good idea to do.

“And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it’s a little bit dodgy.”