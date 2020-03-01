We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's been a busy weekend for former TOWIE star Jess Wright.

Jess Wright has revealed that she’s over the moon after an ‘unexpected’ proposal in the French Alps from boyfriend William Lee-Kemp.

The former TOWIE star, 33, was away skiing with her beau, who’s a friend of brother Mark Wright, when he got down on one knee – and it certainly sounds like her answer was a no brainer!

Sharing a picture of the pair looking elated, she wrote, ‘A million times YES! I love you so much x’

Other celebrities were quick to congratulate Jess Wright on her big news. Fellow former TOWIE star Ferne McCann wrote under the post, ‘Oh my god yesssssss darling so so happy for you 💍💍💍💍💍’

While Billie Faires wrote, ‘Awwww darling congratulations !!!! 😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️🥂🥂 soooo happy for you !! Lots of love xxxx’

Friend Kate Ferdinand wrote, ‘Ah !! Amazing! Congratulations’ While Vicky Pattison said, ‘OMG MATE!!!!!!! Yesssss!!!! Congratulations! You totally deserve it 💕’

Speaking to HELLO! Jess said, “I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard.

“We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!”

‘Aww Congratulations it was worth kissing a lot of frogs to then meet your Prince Charming xx’ a pleased fan commented.

So sweet!

Back in January, Jess shared some sweet pictures of the couple on holiday with the caption, ‘Me & you 🌍’.

On their one-year anniversary, Jess shared a sweet message to her love, writing, ‘You’re my real first, hopefully my last. You’re my absolute everything. Happy anniversary my love.’

Congratulations to the happy couple!