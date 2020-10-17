We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Last month, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that they’d lost their third baby, Jack.

The couple confirmed news that they were expecting their third child last month, but today confirmed on 1st October the tragic loss of the baby boy.

Yesterday, John Legend shared a powerful message to his wife, Chrissy, saying he is “in awe” of her strength. The message sat alongside a video of John performing an emotional song dedicated to his wife, called Never Break.

The couple have been praised for their openness around the topic, encouraging others to speak out about the painful experience of miscarriage. John said of others who have lost a child, “it’s a club no one wants to be a part of” but “it’s comforting to know we’re not alone”.

After the miscarriage, Chrissy shared on social media a candid photograph of herself in hospital, grieving for her lost child.

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,’ she wrote.

‘We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.’