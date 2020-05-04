We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This pretty knitted bunting is easy to make and will add a pretty homemade touch to your house. Hang it from shelves, beams or in your little one’s bedroom.

We’ve used pink and green in our knitted bunting pattern but you could use red, white and blue for a traditional British feel or blues and greens for a boys bedroom, or you could even try a multicoloured string of bunting. Plus you can make it as long or short as you want, perfect!

How to knit bunting

Knitted bunting measurements

Each pennant measures 4 in. (10 cm) from base to tip.

The bunting has 9 pennants threaded on a 2-yd (1.5-m) cord.

Materials you’ll need:

Sublime Baby Cashmere Merino Silk DK (75% extra fine merino wool, 20% silk, (5% cashmere) light worsted (DK) yarn

1 x 1 3⁄4 oz/50 g ball (116 m/127 yd) each of 195 Puzzle, 162 Pinkaboo, 048 Cheeky (A) Patons Diploma Gold DK (55% wool, 25% acrylic, 20% nylon) light worsted (DK) yarn

Small amount of 6142 Cream (B)

Size US 3 (3.25 mm) knitting needles

Yarn sewing needle

Size G-6 (4 mm) or similar size crochet hook

Small safety pin

Gauge (tension)

00 sts and 00 rows in stockinette (stocking) stitch to a 4-in. (10-cm) square on US 3 (3.25 mm) needles.

Abbreviations

alt alternate

beg beginning

C4F four-stitch front cable

C6B six-stitch back cable

cont continue

inc1 increase one stitch by knitting into the front then the back of the next stitch

K knit

k2tog knit the next 2 stitches together

kwise by knitting the stitch or stitches together

LH left hand

M1 make one stitch by picking up the horizontal loop before the next stitch and knitting into the back of it.

P purl

p2tog purl the next 2 stitches together

patt pattern

psso pass slipped stitch over (the stitch just worked)

pwise by purling the stitch or stitches

rep repeat

rem remaining

RH right hand

RS right side

s1 slip one (slip a stitch onto the right-hand needle without knitting it)

ssk slip, slip, knit (slip 2 stitches one at a time then knit the slipped stitches together)

st(s) stitch(es)

st st stockinette (stocking) stitch

tbl through back loop (work through the back loop of the stitch only)

WS wrong side

cm centimeter

g gram

in. inch

mm millimeter

m meter(s)

oz ounce

yd yard

yo yarn forward

yo twice yarn over twice

yrn yarn round needle

[] Square brackets are used around instructions that you need to perform more than once. For example: [k2tog] 3 times means that you need to knit two stitches together three times.

() When you have worked a row to increase or decrease the number of stitches on your needle, the number of stitches you should have after completing the row is given in round brackets at the end. For example: (6 sts) means that you should have six stitches on your needle.

For the flags (make 3 in each colour A)

Cast on 26 sts.

Knit 4 rows.

Row 5: K2, p to last 2 sts, k2.

Row 6: K.

Row 7: K2, p to last 2 sts, k2.

Row 8: K1, ssk, k to last 3 sts, k2tog, k1. (24 sts)

Row 9: K2, p to last 2 sts, k2.

Row 10: K.

Row 11: K2, p to last 2 sts, k2. Rep Rows 8-11 twice more. (20 sts)

Row 20: K1, ssk, k to last 3 sts, k2tog, k1. (18 sts)

Row 21: K2, p to last 2 sts, k2. Rep Rows 20-21 six times more. (6 sts)

Row 34: K1, ssk, s1, k1, psso. (4 sts)

Row 35: K.

Row 36: Ssk, k2tog. (2 sts)

Row 37: K.

Row 38: K2tog. (1 st)

Break yarn and pull through rem st.

For the cord

Using the crochet hook and B, make a 60 in. (1.5 m) crochet chain.

Making up and finishing

Weave in loose yarn tails at the tips of the flags and the ends of the crocheted cord. With the RS of the flags facing, fold over the base of each flag to the WS and oversew in place using matching colour A to form the casing for the cord. Using the safety pin, thread the cord through the casings of the flags, alternating colours as you go. Spread the flags out evenly on the cord, leaving sufficient length at each end for hanging your bunting.

This knitting pattern is taken from Cute & Easy Knitting by Fiona Goble, published by CICO Books.