Make sure you know this year's Christmas posting dates! It's essential to know the last posting dates before Christmas to be sure your gifts arrive within plenty of time.

When working towards this year’s Christmas posting dates for your carefully chosen Christmas toys, gifts and cards, it’s also worth bearing in mind that some post could be affected by bad weather, so the earlier you can get your cards and parcels in the post, the better! Below we have collated all the domestic and international last posting dates before Christmas 2019.

UK last posting dates for Christmas 2019

UK 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For: Wednesday 18th December

UK Special Delivery Guaranteed: Monday 23rd December

UK 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For: Friday 20th December

UK Royal Mail Tracked 24 (available online only): Saturday 21st December

HM Forces mail – (BFPO) Christmas posting dates 2019

International Standard to operational HM Forces Mail Monday 25th November

International Standard to static HM Forces Mail Friday 13th December

International Economy last posting dates before Christmas 2019

Australia, New Zealand and all other non-European destinations (except Middle East, South Africa, Far East, USA and Canada) Saturday 5th October

Middle and Far East (except Hong Kong and Singapore) Saturday 5th October

South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, USA and Canada Saturday 12th October

Eastern Europe, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Iceland Saturday 2rd November

Western Europe Saturday 16th November

International Standard (airmail) and International tracking signature services posting dates before Christmas 2019

Africa, Middle East, Asia, Far East Monday 9th December

Caribbean, Central and South America Monday 9th December

Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand Thursday 12th December

Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Finland Saturday 14th December

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Monday 16th December

Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg Wednesday 18th December

Christmas cards

Christmas stamps, featuring all sorts of festive scenes from the Nativity story, are on sale at Post Office branches and on the Royal Mail’s website. They include letter and large letter stamps.

67p 1st class letter: For the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)

£1.01 1st class large letter: For large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm)

58p 2nd class letter: Suitable for the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)

79p 2nd class large letter: For very large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm

If you want to check prices before sending, use the Royal Mail price finder on their website.

Postcodes

If you don’t know the postcodes of your nearest and dearest, then don’t worry – Royal Mail has a handy postcode checker online. All you need to do is type in the first line of an address and it’ll generate a postcode for you.

Branches

To find out your nearest Post Office branch and its opening hours, visit postoffice.co.uk.

Letters to Santa

Did you know that there is a real address for Santa Claus? Download our FREE letter for Santa and let your little ones have a go writing their own letter to Santa.

What postal service should you use?