Make sure you know this year's Christmas posting dates! It's essential to know the last posting dates before Christmas to be sure your gifts arrive within plenty of time.
When working towards this year’s Christmas posting dates for your carefully chosen Christmas toys, gifts and cards, it’s also worth bearing in mind that some post could be affected by bad weather, so the earlier you can get your cards and parcels in the post, the better! Below we have collated all the domestic and international last posting dates before Christmas 2019.
UK last posting dates for Christmas 2019
UK 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For: Wednesday 18th December
UK Special Delivery Guaranteed: Monday 23rd December
UK 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For: Friday 20th December
UK Royal Mail Tracked 24 (available online only): Saturday 21st December
HM Forces mail – (BFPO) Christmas posting dates 2019
International Standard to operational HM Forces Mail Monday 25th November
International Standard to static HM Forces Mail Friday 13th December
International Economy last posting dates before Christmas 2019
Australia, New Zealand and all other non-European destinations (except Middle East, South Africa, Far East, USA and Canada) Saturday 5th October
Middle and Far East (except Hong Kong and Singapore) Saturday 5th October
South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, USA and Canada Saturday 12th October
Eastern Europe, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Iceland Saturday 2rd November
Western Europe Saturday 16th November
International Standard (airmail) and International tracking signature services posting dates before Christmas 2019
Africa, Middle East, Asia, Far East Monday 9th December
Caribbean, Central and South America Monday 9th December
Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand Thursday 12th December
Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Finland Saturday 14th December
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Monday 16th December
Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg Wednesday 18th December
Christmas cards
Christmas stamps, featuring all sorts of festive scenes from the Nativity story, are on sale at Post Office branches and on the Royal Mail’s website. They include letter and large letter stamps.
67p 1st class letter: For the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)
£1.01 1st class large letter: For large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm)
58p 2nd class letter: Suitable for the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)
79p 2nd class large letter: For very large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm
If you want to check prices before sending, use the Royal Mail price finder on their website.
Postcodes
If you don’t know the postcodes of your nearest and dearest, then don’t worry – Royal Mail has a handy postcode checker online. All you need to do is type in the first line of an address and it’ll generate a postcode for you.
Branches
To find out your nearest Post Office branch and its opening hours, visit postoffice.co.uk.
Letters to Santa
Did you know that there is a real address for Santa Claus? Download our FREE letter for Santa and let your little ones have a go writing their own letter to Santa.
What postal service should you use?
- For valuable or last-minute Christmas gifts and cards, Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed by 1pm next day service is the best and prices start from £6.50.
- Airsure postal service takes mail from the UK on the first available flight to 35 countries worldwide. It then receives priority handling abroad and items are electronically tracked on their way to their destination. Prices start at £6 plus airmail postage.
- International ParcelFroce Worldwide means items receive a quick dispatch from the UK. Prices start at £12 plus airmail (or surface) postage and the service is available to most countries worldwide.
- Visit Royal Mail’s ‘delivery options’ for a full range of Airsure and International Signed-For postal services.
- Parcelforce Global Express postal service offers fast, international delivery across the world from next working day, and the Scheduled service takes from 3 working days. It’s available to 240 countries worldwide, and are both a good choice if you’re sending valuable and treasured items abroad.
- Global priority (to Europe) and Global economy (rest of the World) are cheaper alternatives, and the best options if you’re more bothered about cost than speed.
- For surface mail latest posting dates, which vary depending on the destination, visit parcelforce.com.
- In the UK, Parcelforce 48 delivers within 2 working days, Parcelforce 24 is for next working day delivery, and there are three premium-rate time-guaranteed services: by 9am, by 10am and by noon. Prices vary according to weight
- Check on royalmail.com for updates on specific countries, to download postal service prices and for full information about services.