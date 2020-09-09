The luckiest names for baby boys and girls have been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

2020 has been a very unfortunate year, so it may come as no surprise that parents are opting for baby names which mean something notable, such as luck or happiness.

It seems more baby names are lucky than others too, based on research by Compare.Bet.

Compare.Bet’s research discovered that many mums and dads are choosing ‘lucky’ names, and their survey found which ones are now the most popular. And the top 10 may just surprise you…

In fact, none of the most popular lucky names appear in the list of the UK’s most popular baby names.

Many of them have origins from Greek mythology and Latin vocabulary, although they’re not as obscure as some of these unusual baby names.

The Top 20 Most Popular Lucky Girls Names and Their Meanings:

1. Iris – Derived from the Greek word Iris, meaning rainbow

2. Evangeline – Has Greek origin, meaning ‘bearer of good news’

3. Beatrice – ‘She who brings happiness; blessed’ in Latin

4. Jade – A precious green stone transmitting wisdom, clarity, justice and courage

5. Kiara – ‘Bright’ or ‘light’ in Italian and ‘God’s precious gift’ in Hindi

6. Felicity – Derived from Latin word Felicitas, meaning ‘luck, good fortune’

7. Winfred – ‘Friend of Peace’

8. Clover – A traditional symbol of good luck and prosperity, particularly when found with four leaves

9. Octavia – Derives from Latin Octavus, meaning 8 – which is a lucky number in many cultures and represents infinity

10. Amber – derived from the Arabic, Ambar, which means jewel.

The number 1 lucky name, Iris, was the goddess of the rainbow in Greek mythology.

Rainbows usually have lucky connotations, with Irish mythology suggesting you’ll find a pot of gold at the end of the multi-coloured spectacle.

Evangeline is also rooted in Greek origin, meaning the ‘bearer of good news’.

But the third most popular lucky girl name, Beatrice, hails from Italian and Latin history, and means ‘she who brings happiness.’

The Top 20 Most Popular Lucky Boys Names and Their Meanings:

1. Asher – Strong religious connotations such as happiness and joy, or blessings in abundance

2. Felix – Derives from Latin, meaning happy or lucky

3. Quinn – Irish Gaelic origin, meaning sense and intelligence

4. Chance – Often found in Middle English to mean good fortune

5. Bennett – Stems from Latin and means blessed

6. Edmund – Meaning prosperity and riches

7. Benedict – Derives from the Late Latin name Benedictus, meaning blessed

8. Fisher – Meaning ‘fisherman’, linked with superstitions

9. Seven – Has English origin meaning inner wisdom

Arley – Rooted in American and Hebrew meaning promise

Asher featured in the Old Testament and was promised a life blessed with abundance.

Felix, the second most popular lucky boys name, originated from the Latin word ‘Felicis’ which – like Felicity – means lucky, happy or successful.

Compare.Bet’s survey found that 78% of those quizzed would give their baby a ‘lucky name.’

And out of those people, 94% said they believed by giving a newborn a name with luck connotations, they hoped it would give them hope in later life.

