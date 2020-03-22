We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lydia Bright shared a candid photo which was taken just moments after giving birth to her daughter Loretta Rose in February.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star posted the emotional snap on Saturday to celebrate four weeks since her daughter’s arrival.

In the photo, Lydia can be seen cradling Loretta in a birthing pool as she appeared to be overcome with emotion.

Captioning the moving photo, she wrote, ‘One month ago today, you changed my life forever. You have showed [sic] me the true meaning of love and life, Loretta Rose.’

Needless to say, fans were in awe of the photo. One wrote, ‘This is absolutely stunning,’ while another added, ‘OMG, so emotional.’

Last month, the new mum revealed that she gave birth to her daughter just days before her due date.

Before that, Lydia Bright opened up about the impending birth, posting a photo to her Instagram page that showed her relaxing on a body cushion in a dressing gown.

‘One week to go until due date,’ she wrote alongside the candid snap.

‘I often post only my best pictures on Instagram, my personal magazine. But today I am posting the real, raw, unedited deal.

‘No I can’t wear bras anymore because they dig in,’ she opened up to her over one million followers. ‘I wash my hair probably once a week (tonight my scalp got a treat,) and my nails haven’t seen a salon in well over a month.

‘But all of this self care neglect is for a good reason,’ she continued. ‘I am working so hard to complete my whole home renovation in time for my babies arrival, cleaning, organising.

‘I even have my own tool kit now,’ Lydia Bright went on, further commenting on the traumatic burglary of her house. ‘I am so busy with my business and work tying to tie up loose ends so I can take time off when Dinky arrives and on top of that I have had to deal with being burgled and a looming court case (a tenant not paying rent 😡)

‘So this is my reality,’ she finished. ‘Bridget Jones knickers and all. I’m nine months pregnant and absolutely exhausted, the old glamorous Lydia will be back soon’.

Judging by her Instagram page, Lydia is certainly back to her glamorous self.