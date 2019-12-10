You're in for the evening with your family, snuggled around the fire with a Christmas film ready to be watched and delicious hot chocolate ready to be drunk.

What’s missing? Your matching family Christmas pyjamas, of course. Matching Christmas pjs are becoming a big trend in the UK, especially in colder months and in the lead up to Christmas, when all you want is a cosy night in with your loved ones.

The matching Christmas pjs trend is predicted to get even bigger this year as retailer after retailer brings out even more matching pjs for the whole family. It’s even something you can include in your little one’s Christmas Eve box!

Here are some of our favourites if you want to start this cute Christmas tradition of wearing matching family Christmas pyjamas…

Matching family Christmas pyjamas: the best family pjs offers

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Asda

These matching Christmas pjs are a must-have this Christmas. They’re perfect for the whole family to stay comfy in whilst opening their presents! Featuring a “Mummy Elf”, ‘Daddy Elf, ‘Brother Elf’, ‘Sister Elf’ and a ‘Cheeky Elf’ back slogans, and stripy red and white legging style bottoms. Prices start at just £7 for kids pyjama sets and £10 for adult sets.

Kit your family out with these matching Crew Christmas red jersey pyjamas. Perfect for snuggling up in over Christmas waiting for Santa to arrive. Prices start at just £6 for kids and £10 for adults.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Matalan

Make festive pyjamas a family tradition with these matching Christmas pjs from Matalan. Kit the whole family out to match in these adorable Christmas tree design pjs. Children’s sizes start at £6, and adult sets just £14. Get cosy in these festive favourites, and even bag matching slippers.

Kids will love these matching Christmas pjs from the beloved Peppa Pig series. Featuring Mummy, Daddy and Peppa Pig versions! The set includes a long sleeved top printed with Christmas slogans, and a pair of festive bottoms. Think candy canes, snowmen and stockings.

This fun set of pyjamas will bring festive joy to the whole family this Christmas. Featuring fun lettering reading ‘Driving Gnome For Christmas’, these matching Christmas pjs will be a real winner.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Sainbury’s

These matching Christmas pjs will soon become a family favourite. These blue polar bear pyjamas are perfect for comfort and warmth on those chilly evenings. Snuggle into the sofa and put your favourite Christmas movie on the TV. Kids pjs sets start at £8, and adult sets are £15.

The whole family will love these super cute red Santa matching Christmas pjs. Get the whole clan camera-ready for the big day. Sainsbury’s are also selling a super cute knitted red Santa design that will get your pet pooch in the festive spirit.

The whole family can join in the festive fun with these snug Christmas pjs. Featuring a ‘Merry elf’, a ‘Grumpy elf’, a ‘Cheeky elf’ and an ‘Excited elf.’ You can even opt for a red romper for the tiniest member of the family featuring an ‘Elf in training’ slogan.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Very

These fun Mini Grinch PJs are a festive essential! Whether your family loves Christmas or hates it, these matching Christmas pjs are bound to get the family giggling. The set includes a red long sleeved top with a Grinch slogan, and Grinch patterned pyjama bottoms. Prices start at just £12 for kids and £22 for Mama and Papa Grinch pj sets.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Studio

Add some magic to your Christmas with these adorable matching Christmas pjs from Studio. Your whole clan will look fabulous dressed in candy cane inspired cuffed bottoms. You can even opt for elf slipper for a true festive feel. Prices start at just £6 for kids and £10 for adult sets.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Primark

Primark has jumped on the matching Christmas pjs trend with not only one, but two adorable styles to choose from. This cute polar bear PJ set even includes a comfy outfit for your pet pooch. Prices start at just £8 for kids and £11 for adults, so you can dress up the whole family and not break the bank!

Primark is also selling this reindeer matching Christmas pjs and slippers range, including adorably baby-grows for your little one. This style also costs £11 for adults, and £8 for kids. If you fancy dressing up your pup this Christmas, pet pooch outfits are only £7.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Tesco

For little (and big) elves, the Tesco have just the uniform for Santa’s helpers. Mama and Papa elf PJs are £16 each, little elf PJs are £10 and baby elf PJs are £8.

For families who want to chill in matching style, Tesco has launched Harry Potter muggle matching Christmas pjs, which come in different designs for each member of your household. Mummy muggle and Daddy muggle PJs are £18 each, mini muggle PJs are £11 and baby muggle PJs are £8.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Morrisons

These adorable Christmas bear pyjamas can be bought from Morrisons. There’s an option for Pappa Bears (£12), Mama Bears (£12), Bear Cub (£10), and Baby Bears (£6) but each pyjama is sold individually so that you can adapt it to your own family – and we all know each and every family is different.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at CyberJammies

These matching family Christmas pyjamas can be bought from Cyberjammies. They’re a little bit more pricey compared to other options but the comfort level is unreal. There’s a red dinosaur print collection for men and boys, as well as a check print PJ collection for ladies and girls. Men’s sets are £50.00 each, ladies sets are £48.00, and boys and girls are £24.00.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Next

For little (and large) Christmas puddings, Next have just launched matching Christmas pjs for you this year. Mum and dad pudding PJs can be purchased for £25, and little puds can be purchased for £11-14. Little pud PJs can be also be bought for newborns, and kids up to eight-years-old.

Next is selling for families who want to pretend they’re all angels! The adult set costs £25 each, while the kids’ one starts at £13 and the pet pooch one starts at £6. These matching Christmas pjs will look absolutely fab worn by your family this year.

For families who want to chill in matching style, Next also have a winter woodland range for you to snuggle up in this Christmas. The adult set costs £25 each, while the kids’ one starts at £13 and the pet pooch one starts at £6.

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Marks and Spencer

For families who want to chill out in matching style, these Marks and Spencer matching family pyjamas are a great buy. Everyone will know the drill for Christmas Day morning – presents first, snooze later!

There’s an option for mums (£15), and dads (£15), Georges, and kids (£10-£16 depending on age) but each pyjama is sold individually so that you can adapt it to your own family – and we all know each and every family is different.

