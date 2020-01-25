Millie Mackintosh sparks pregnancy debate with Instagram photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Millie Mackintosh announced the joyful news that she and husband Hugo Taylor are expecting their first child in November last year.

The couple enjoyed a romantic date night last night (Friday) and Millie shared a snap of herself enjoying a lavish dinner. The former Made In Chelsea star is pictured smiling in a pretty blue dress, gazing at her chosen dish. The picture is captioned simply, ‘Date night with @hugotaylor’.

However the delicious-looking pasta she’s seen tucking into in the photo has sparked a heated debate on Instagram, with some fans criticising her choice of shellfish.

‘What are we now allowed to eat shellfish while pregnant?’ wrote one follower.

‘Seafood? Be careful,’ commented another. While a third wrote, ‘Shellfish and pregnancy, risky.’

However, other fans defended Millie and her dinner choice, highlighting their own experiences of pregnancy.

‘Love this post! I ate loads of seafood [throughout] both my pregnancies and the benefits to brain development have been mentioned. Both my babies are bright and healthy. Live your pregnancy your way Millie,’ wrote one fan encouragingly.

‘I thought I’d read the comments because I as soon as I saw the picture I knew that there would be things written about what you are eating. Please everyone, follow the advice on what food to avoid in pregnancy on the NHS website. Advice does change with time as research occurs and if you are unsure you can always ask your midwife. As others have said, cooked shellfish is regarded as safe for mum and baby,’ stated another.

The NHS guidelines states that fresh, cooked shellfish is generally considered safe for pregnant women. They read, ‘Always eat cooked, rather than raw, shellfish – including mussels, lobster, crab, prawns, scallops and clams – when you’re pregnant, as they can contain harmful bacteria and viruses that can cause food poisoning. Cold pre-cooked prawns are fine.’

While seafood is generally thought to be safe as long as it is fresh and cooked, pregnant women should avoid shark, marlin and swordfish. These fish contain high levels of mercury which can, if eaten in large amounts, damage the nervous system of an unborn baby. If you want to eat shellfish, make sure it’s fresh as it’s a common cause of food poisoning.

If you want to find out more, here are a common list of foods to avoid while pregnant.

The couple are expecting their baby in May next year – congratulations to you both!