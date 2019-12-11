We all want our children to get the best start in life, but did it ever occur to you that just picking the right baby name could help your little one become rich and successful?

Well, you might be in luck as a new study has revealed millionaire baby names for boys and girls that are linked to higher salaries.

Luxury online marketplace HushHush looked at internal data as well as the most recent Sunday Times Rich List and found the top 10 millionaire baby names.

Unsurprisingly, researchers are expecting to see a surge in the name Archie, after the arrival of the newest royal last week.

But the list of millionaire baby names actually saw the appearance of a couple of other well-known royals.

Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s names both made the list – so looks like the royal family is a good place to look if you want to give your little one a high-achieving moniker.

Want to know what else there is to pick from?

Well the top millionaire baby name for girls was actually Alice, closely followed by Kate, Lily, Mary and Victoria.

And for boys? David topped the list, followed by Edward, William, John and Mark.

Looks like a certain Beckham couple might have influenced the list too…

Want more millionaire baby names? Well last year, baby name website Nameberry said that wealth and fortune should be inspiring mums and dads to be.

Linda Rosenkrantz of Nameberry shared her theory that the more successful sounding your child’s name is, the more successful they will become – like a self-fulfilling prophecy right from birth.

She’s shared the names most likely to give you a little millionaire, and we’re pretty sure you’re going to recognise the thinking behind a few monikers on the list.

Linda’s suggestions are based on rankings of the richest people in the world, taken from Forbes and therichest.com.

According to Linda, being name twins with some of the most powerful people in the world could help give your tot a head start in life. In the boys’ list, Bill after Bill Gates (founder of Microsoft) sits in the top spot, with Mark after Mark Zuckerberg (creator of Facebook) also making an appearance.

Millionaire baby names for boys

Bill

William

Amancio

Warren

Carlos

Jeff

Elon

Mark

Larry

Lawrence

Michael

Charles

David

Gerald

Roman

Charles

Richard

When it comes to the girls, there are some more unique-sounding choices but rest assured, many of them are still inspired by powerful, successful women.

Taking a glance at the list below and you might recognise Alice of Alice Walton (the woman behind American healthcare giant Walmark), and Jacqueline like Jacqueline Mars (creator of one of our favourite chocolate bars).

Millionaire baby names for girls

Laurene

Jacqueline

Liliane

Alice

Christy

Georgina

Salma

Gina

Yelena

Iris

Susanne

Abigail

Muccia

Linda recognises that some names like Bill and Mark could come across as a little common, so it’s also advisable to pick a name for your child that will stand out and help them make an impression. Apparently, if you want your mini-me to get rich, the best names to pick are ones with associations of wealth, so while you’re choosing something individual sounding, you should also have money on your mind.

Linda says: ‘A more obvious approach would be to use names and words and brands associated with luxury and great wealth – all of which are conceivable baby names.’

That’s where these luxurious-sounding names come in handy. There’s no doubt your little man will sound flash with a name like Bentley or Midas. Equally, a little lady named Diamond is sure to sparkle.

Luxurious boys’ names

Banks

Bentley

Cash

Chase

Croesus

Forbes

Fortune

Hilton

Kensington

Midas

Prosper

Sterling

Worth

York

Luxurious girls’ names

Belgravia

Diamond

Emerald

Golda

Lira

Mercedes

Pesata

Rica

Silver

Tiffany

